2/27 prep scoreboard

WIAA DIV. 2 STATE WRESTLING

145 pounds first round

Braeden Scoles (38-3) of Kewaskum defeats Zeke Sigmund (40-7) of Medford with a 16-1 technical fall at 4:43.

Next: Medford's Jake Rau (35-2) competes at 220 pounds Friday. First match is quarterfinal vs. Mac Strand of Appleton Xavier (28-3).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Medford 72, Lakeland 47

Peyton Kuhn 23 points; Mason Rudolph 12

Medford finishes regular season 18-4 overall and 12-0 in the Great Northern Conference.

Next: WIAA Div. 2 regional, #11 Rice Lake at #6 Medford, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Osseo-Fairchild 87, Gilman 47

Cloverbelt Conference seventh-place crossover

Next: WIAA Div. 5 regional, #13 Gilman at #4 Turtle Lake, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 28

Medford's Jake Rau competes at WIAA Div. 2 state individual wrestling tournament.

Medford Co-op gymnastics at WIAA Div. 2 Antigo sectional, 5 p.m.

#7 Medford at #2 Onalaska, WIAA Div. 2 girls basketball regional semifinal, 7 p.m.

#5 McDonell Central at #4 Gilman, WIAA Div. 5 girls basketball regional semifinal, 7 p.m.