2/24-25 prep scoreboard
WIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Division 2
#7 Medford 50, #10 Rice Lake 40
Sierra Hanson 13 points, Marissa Fronk 12 points
Next: Regional semfinal, #7 Medford at #2 Onalaska, Friday at 7 p.m.
Division 5
#4 Gilman 65, #13 Clayton 23
Emma Warner 25 points and 9 rebounds
Next: Regional semifinal, #5 McDonell Central at #4 Gilman, Friday at 7 p.m.
#5 Northland Lutheran 51, #12 Rib Lake 19
Mackenzie Weinzatl 6 points, 4 rebounds
Kari Kreklau, NL, 10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists.
Rib Lake finishes 3-20.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Monday, Feb. 24
Gilman 58, Greenwood 49
Andrew Hecker 33 points
Next: Cloverbelt Conference 7th-place crossover: Osseo-Fairchild at Gilman, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Rib Lake 65, Chequamegon 56
Levi Ewan 27 points
Next: WIAA Div. 5 regional quarterfinal, #14 W.R. Assumption at #3 Rib Lake, March 3 at 7 p.m.