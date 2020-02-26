2/24-25 prep scoreboard

WIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Division 2

#7 Medford 50, #10 Rice Lake 40

Sierra Hanson 13 points, Marissa Fronk 12 points

Next: Regional semfinal, #7 Medford at #2 Onalaska, Friday at 7 p.m.

Division 5

#4 Gilman 65, #13 Clayton 23

Emma Warner 25 points and 9 rebounds

Next: Regional semifinal, #5 McDonell Central at #4 Gilman, Friday at 7 p.m.

#5 Northland Lutheran 51, #12 Rib Lake 19

Mackenzie Weinzatl 6 points, 4 rebounds

Kari Kreklau, NL, 10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists.

Rib Lake finishes 3-20.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Monday, Feb. 24

Gilman 58, Greenwood 49

Andrew Hecker 33 points

Next: Cloverbelt Conference 7th-place crossover: Osseo-Fairchild at Gilman, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Rib Lake 65, Chequamegon 56

Levi Ewan 27 points

Next: WIAA Div. 5 regional quarterfinal, #14 W.R. Assumption at #3 Rib Lake, March 3 at 7 p.m.