2/2-3 Weekend Prep Scoreboard

WRESTLING

Great Northern Conference tournament

1. Rhinelander, 393

2. Antigo, 351

3. Medford, 341

4. Lakeland, 297

5. Tomahawk, 180

Medford’s Kolten Hanson (160 pounds) and Walker Ewan (126 pounds) are GNC champions.

Final standings

1. Rhinelander, 22 points

2. Medford, 16 points

2. Antigo, 16 points

4. Lakeland, 10 points

5. Tomahawk, 6 points

6. Mosinee, 2 points

Next: WIAA Div. 2 Medford regional at Raider Hall, Saturday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.

Lakeland Conference tournament

1. St. Croix Falls, 425

2. Clear Lake, 390.5

3. Shell Lake, 184

4. Cameron, 169

5. Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe, 166.5

6. Unity, 138

7. Luck Co-op, 126

8. Turtle Lake-Clayton, 114

9. Flambeau, 107.5

10. Bruce 42

Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe’s Sam Pickerign (126 pounds) is a conference champion.

Next: WIAA Div. 3 Spring Valley-Elmwood regional at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Great Northern Conference Championships

1. Lakeland, 322

2. Tomahawk, 274

3. Shawano, 244

4. Rhinelander, 226

5. Antigo, 137

6. Medford, 62

Next: WIAA Div. 2 River Falls sectional (at Hudson Middle School), Saturday, Feb. 10 at 1 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mosinee 60, Medford 52

Next: Medford at Nekoosa, Monday at 7 p.m.

Auburndale 61, Rib Lake 46

Next: Rib Lake at Flambeau, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Spencer 69, Gilman 55

Next: Gilman at Granton, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rib Lake 40, Auburndale 31

Rib Lake (10-2, 14-3) now leads Marawood North by 2.5 games

Next: Rib Lake at Phillips, Tuesday at 7 p.m. (no JV)

GIRLS HOCKEY

Northland Pines 8, Medford 1

Next: WIAA regional final at Central Wisconsin Storm (DCE), Feb. 15 at 5 p.m.