Home / The Star News

2/18 prep scoreboard



Medford's Dalton Krug shows his strength as he takes over his match against G-E-T/M-M's Justin Gappa during their 220-pound bout in Tuesday's sectional final dual meet. Krug won this match 7-5. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Jake Rau got a big test, but he survived it when he bumped up to 285 pounds and rallied to beat G-E-T/M-M's Trevor Daffinson 6-5. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsThe Raider wrestlers join head coach Brandon Marcis in getting on their feet and supporting senior Jake Brunner as he won his final match 8-2 in the team loss to G-E-T/M-M. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford’s Katie Brehm makes certain Merrill’s Reese Mrachek isn’t getting the basketball from her late in the Raiders’ 51-36 win over the Blue Jays Tuesday. Photo by Donald Watson/The Star News
Wed, 02/19/2020 - 3:50pm mattf
Raider wrestlers one win short at team sectional

WRESTLING
WIAA Div. 2 Baldwin-Woodville team sectional
Semifinals
Medford 63, Northwestern 16
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 44, Baldwin-Woodville 21

Final
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 35, Medford 28
Raiders with two wins on the night include Eric Rehbein, Carson Church, Dane Higgins, Zeke Sigmund, Jake Brunner and Jake Rau.
Next: Medford’s Ty Sova, Eric Rehbein, Carson Church, Dane Higgins, Zeke Sigmund, Emett Grunwald, Clay Bowe, Dalton Krug and Jake Rau at WIAA Div. 2 Osceola sectional, Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 51, Merrill 36
Marissa Fronk 20 points
Next: WIAA Div. 2 regional, #10 Rice Lake at #7 Medford, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL
Rib Lake 59, Colby 51
Nick Gerstberger 18 points, Logan Blomberg 16 points
Next: Athens at Rib Lake, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Owen-Withee 47, Gilman 32
Andrew Hecker 25 points
Next: Greenwood at Gilman, Feb. 24 at 7:15 p.m.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here