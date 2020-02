2/17 prep scoreboard

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gilman 84, Greenwood 39

Tatum Weir 16 points, 11 rebounds

Emma Warner 14 points, 17 rebounds

Next: Fourth-place Cloverbelt Crossover, Gilman at Stanley-Boyd, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Lake Holcombe 51, Rib Lake 29

Reagan Reinhardt 10 points

Next: Abbotsford at Rib Lake, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY SCHEDULE

WIAA Div. 2 Baldwin-Woodville team wrestling sectional: Medford vs. Northwestern and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro vs. Baldwin-Woodville at 6 p.m. Championship at approx. 8 p.m.

Merrill girls basketball at Medford, 7:15 p.m.

Rib Lake boys basketball at Colby, 7:15 p.m.

Gilman boys basketball at Owen-Withee, 7:15 p.m.