2/14 prep scoreboard
WIAA GIRLS HOCKEY REGIONAL FINAL
#2 Wisconsin Valley Union 11, #7 Medford-Rib Lake 2
Raiders finish season at 2-20.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gilman 78, Colby 66
Torgor Crick scores 35 points in Pirates' win
Next: Gilman at Greenwood, Saturday at 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 76, Northland Pines 24
Marissa Fronk leads Raiders with 20 points
Next: WIAA Div. 2 regional, #9 Fox Valley Lutheran at #8 Medford, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
McDonell Catholic Central 71, Gilman 60
Next: WIAA Div. 5 regional, #11 Greenwood at #6 Gilman, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Phillips at Rib Lake,
Next: Rib Lake at Athens, Saturday at 7:30 p.m.