Home / The Star News / 2/14 prep scoreboard

2/14 prep scoreboard



Torgor Crick drives through the Colby defense for two of his career-high 35 points as he led Gilman to a 78-66 Eastern Cloverbelt Conference win Thursday. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman's Dallas Skabroud passes the basketball to a teammate in the left corner during the second half of Thursday's win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Fri, 02/15/2019 - 8:20am mattf

WIAA GIRLS HOCKEY REGIONAL FINAL
#2 Wisconsin Valley Union 11, #7 Medford-Rib Lake 2
Raiders finish season at 2-20.

BOYS BASKETBALL
Gilman 78, Colby 66
Torgor Crick scores 35 points in Pirates' win
Next: Gilman at Greenwood, Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 76, Northland Pines 24
Marissa Fronk leads Raiders with 20 points
Next: WIAA Div. 2 regional, #9 Fox Valley Lutheran at #8 Medford, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

McDonell Catholic Central 71, Gilman 60
Next: WIAA Div. 5 regional, #11 Greenwood at #6 Gilman, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Phillips at Rib Lake,
Next: Rib Lake at Athens, Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here