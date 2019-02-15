2/14 prep scoreboard

WIAA GIRLS HOCKEY REGIONAL FINAL

#2 Wisconsin Valley Union 11, #7 Medford-Rib Lake 2

Raiders finish season at 2-20.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gilman 78, Colby 66

Torgor Crick scores 35 points in Pirates' win

Next: Gilman at Greenwood, Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Medford 76, Northland Pines 24

Marissa Fronk leads Raiders with 20 points

Next: WIAA Div. 2 regional, #9 Fox Valley Lutheran at #8 Medford, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

McDonell Catholic Central 71, Gilman 60

Next: WIAA Div. 5 regional, #11 Greenwood at #6 Gilman, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Phillips at Rib Lake,

Next: Rib Lake at Athens, Saturday at 7:30 p.m.