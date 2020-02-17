2/14-15 weekend prep scoreboard

WRESTLING

WIAA Div. 2 Regis-Altoona regional

1. Medford, 246

2. Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee, 181.5

3. Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal, 181

4. Abbotsford-Colby, 131

4. Regis-Altoona, 131

6. Spencer-Columbus Catholic, 106.5

Medford’s qualifiers for Feb. 22 Osceola individual sectional: Jake Rau (220), Dalton Krug (195), Clay Bowe (182), Emett Grunwald (152), Zeke Sigmund (145), Dane Higgins (138), Carson Church (132), Eric Rehbein (126) and Ty Sova (106).

Next: WIAA Div. 2 Baldwin-Woodville team sectional. Semifinals at 6 p.m. Medford vs. Maple Northwestern; Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro vs. Baldwin-Woodville. Championship at approx. 8 p.m.

WIAA Div. 3 Cadott regional

1. Stratford, 296.5

2. Cadott, 276

3. Athens, 127.5

4. Marathon, 73

5. Edgar, 70

6. Cornell-Gilman, 34

7. Thorp, 11

Cornell-Gilman’s Ethan Person (113) places 3rd, while Braeden Person (138), Julian Krizan (160) and Andrew Olson (285) place 4th.

BOYS SWIMMING

WIAA Div. 2 Wisconsin Rapids sectional

1. Rhinelander, 336

2. Tomahawk, 278

3. Menomonie, 276

4. Lakeland, 247.5

5. River Falls, 228.5

6. Berlin-Green Lake, 196

7. Rice Lake, 178

8. Wausau East, 175

9. Medford, 85

10. Antigo, 63

11. Shawano, 60

Medford’s highest finish was 8th place from 200-yard medley relay team of Ethan Kraemer, Jacob Mitchell, Abe Miller and Blaze Kesan (2:01.87).

CURLING

Wisconsin High School State Championships in Wausau

Poynette I defeated Medford girls 14-3

Lodi defeated Medford girls 10-0

Wausau East I defeated Medford girls 10-2

BOYS HOCKEY

GNC Tournament fifth-place match: Antigo 1, Medford 0

Chris Krueger scores game’s only goal 16:33 into 2nd period.

Next: WIAA Div. 2 regional final, #6 Medford at #3 Superior, Thursday at 7 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Ashland Invitational

1. Medford, 128.425

2. Ashland, 127.5

3. Antigo, 126.175

4. Grantsburg, 123.725

5. Superior, 117.75

6. Rhinelander, 111.45

7. Chequamegon, 91.95

8. Lakeland, 76.75

9. Washburn, 35.3

Next: Great Northern Conference Meet at Chequamegon, Saturday at 10 a.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Medford 67, Mosinee 49

Medford (11-0, 17-3) clinches outright GNC championship

Next: Medford at Chippewa Falls, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Marathon 69, Phillips 66

Result clinches outright Marawood North championship for Rib Lake

Next: Rib Lake at Colby, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mosinee 41, Medford 34

Next: Merrill at Medford, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Tournament update: #10 Rice at #7 Medford, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

Gilman 50, Flambeau 47

Next: Greenwood at Gilman, Monday at 7:15 p.m.

Tournament update: #13 Clayton at #4 Gilman, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

Stratford 56, Rib Lake 21

Next: Rib Lake at Lake Holcombe, Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Tournament update: #12 Rib Lake at #5 Northland Lutheran, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.