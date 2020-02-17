2/14-15 weekend prep scoreboard
WRESTLING
WIAA Div. 2 Regis-Altoona regional
1. Medford, 246
2. Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee, 181.5
3. Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal, 181
4. Abbotsford-Colby, 131
4. Regis-Altoona, 131
6. Spencer-Columbus Catholic, 106.5
Medford’s qualifiers for Feb. 22 Osceola individual sectional: Jake Rau (220), Dalton Krug (195), Clay Bowe (182), Emett Grunwald (152), Zeke Sigmund (145), Dane Higgins (138), Carson Church (132), Eric Rehbein (126) and Ty Sova (106).
Next: WIAA Div. 2 Baldwin-Woodville team sectional. Semifinals at 6 p.m. Medford vs. Maple Northwestern; Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro vs. Baldwin-Woodville. Championship at approx. 8 p.m.
WIAA Div. 3 Cadott regional
1. Stratford, 296.5
2. Cadott, 276
3. Athens, 127.5
4. Marathon, 73
5. Edgar, 70
6. Cornell-Gilman, 34
7. Thorp, 11
Cornell-Gilman’s Ethan Person (113) places 3rd, while Braeden Person (138), Julian Krizan (160) and Andrew Olson (285) place 4th.
BOYS SWIMMING
WIAA Div. 2 Wisconsin Rapids sectional
1. Rhinelander, 336
2. Tomahawk, 278
3. Menomonie, 276
4. Lakeland, 247.5
5. River Falls, 228.5
6. Berlin-Green Lake, 196
7. Rice Lake, 178
8. Wausau East, 175
9. Medford, 85
10. Antigo, 63
11. Shawano, 60
Medford’s highest finish was 8th place from 200-yard medley relay team of Ethan Kraemer, Jacob Mitchell, Abe Miller and Blaze Kesan (2:01.87).
CURLING
Wisconsin High School State Championships in Wausau
Poynette I defeated Medford girls 14-3
Lodi defeated Medford girls 10-0
Wausau East I defeated Medford girls 10-2
BOYS HOCKEY
GNC Tournament fifth-place match: Antigo 1, Medford 0
Chris Krueger scores game’s only goal 16:33 into 2nd period.
Next: WIAA Div. 2 regional final, #6 Medford at #3 Superior, Thursday at 7 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
Ashland Invitational
1. Medford, 128.425
2. Ashland, 127.5
3. Antigo, 126.175
4. Grantsburg, 123.725
5. Superior, 117.75
6. Rhinelander, 111.45
7. Chequamegon, 91.95
8. Lakeland, 76.75
9. Washburn, 35.3
Next: Great Northern Conference Meet at Chequamegon, Saturday at 10 a.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Medford 67, Mosinee 49
Medford (11-0, 17-3) clinches outright GNC championship
Next: Medford at Chippewa Falls, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Marathon 69, Phillips 66
Result clinches outright Marawood North championship for Rib Lake
Next: Rib Lake at Colby, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mosinee 41, Medford 34
Next: Merrill at Medford, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
Tournament update: #10 Rice at #7 Medford, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
Gilman 50, Flambeau 47
Next: Greenwood at Gilman, Monday at 7:15 p.m.
Tournament update: #13 Clayton at #4 Gilman, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
Stratford 56, Rib Lake 21
Next: Rib Lake at Lake Holcombe, Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Tournament update: #12 Rib Lake at #5 Northland Lutheran, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.