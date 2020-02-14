2/13 prep scoreboard
BOYS BASKETBALL
Stratford 57, Rib Lake 44
Matchup of first-place teams in Marawood Conference. Stratford improves to 18-0. Rib Lake is 16-3.
Rib Lake wins Marawood North outright if Marathon beats Phillips Friday.
Next: Rib Lake at Colby, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
Gilman 68, Columbus Catholic 64
Gilman gets first win over Dons since switching to Eastern Cloverbelt
Next: Gilman at Owen-Withee, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Medford 3, Barron Co-op 1
Carter Pernsteiner with a goal and an assist. AJ Adleman 26 saves
GNC HOCKEY TOURNAMENT
Saturday, Feb. 15 in Eagle River
5th place: #7 Medford vs. #5 Antigo, 11:45 a.m. in the Dome
7th place: #8 Tomahawk vs. #6 Rhinelander, noon in the Cube
3rd: place: #4 Waupaca vs. #2 Lakeland, 2 p.m. in the Dome
1st place: #3 Mosinee vs. #1 Northland Pines in the Dome
WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL CURLING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Medford girls lost to Poynette I 14-3 in six ends on Friday morning. Will play Lodi at 3 p.m. Friday and Wausau East at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
WIAA WRESTLING REGIONALS
Medford at WIAA Div. 2 Regis-Altoona regional, 10 a.m.
Cornell-Gilman at WIAA Div. 3 Cadott regional, 10:30 a.m.
WIAA BOYS SWIM
Medford at WIAA Div. 2 Wisconsin Rapids sectional, 1 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
Medford Co-op at Ashland Invitational, Saturday at 10:15 a.m.