2/13 prep scoreboard
WIAA DIV. 2 OSCEOLA TEAM WRESTLING SECTIONAL
Semifinals
Spooner-Webster 36, Osceola 34
Ellsworth 53, Medford 15
Eric Rehbein, Andy Poetzl and Dalton Krug were Medford’s winners.
Final
Ellsworth 51, Spooner-Webster 18
Next: WIAA Div. 2 individual sectional hosted by Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal, Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
WIAA BOYS HOCKEY REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
#8 Altoona Co-op 4, #9 Medford 3
Altoona scores four goals in third period to overcome a 3-0 deficit.
Medford finishes the season at 3-19.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Medford 61, Rhinelander 49
Justin Sullivan with 16 points, four assists, four steals, four rebounds
Zach Haynes 4 for 5 on 3s, 14 points
Next: Medford at Northland Pines, Friday at 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 69, Lakeland 65 (OT)
Sierra Hanson 15 points, six assists, seven rebounds and three steals
Next: Medford at Northland Pines, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.