Home / The Star News / 2/12 prep scoreboard

2/12 prep scoreboard



Gilman's Grace Grunseth goes coast-to-coast for a first-half layup during Monday's 62-38 win at Greenwood. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman's RaeAnne Heier (52) makes a short pass to Emma Warner on the perimeter during Monday's first half. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Tue, 02/13/2018 - 8:42am mattf
Gilman clinches top-4 conference finish

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gilman 62, Greenwood 38
Gilman (13-7) clinches 4th place in Eastern Cloverbelt at 10-6.
Next: Cloverbelt 4th-place crossover, Gilman at Stanley-Boyd, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY SCHEDULE
WIAA boys hockey regional semifinal, #11 Medford at #6 Hayward, 7 p.m.
Medford boys basketball at Rhinelander, 7:15 p.m.
Owen-Withee boys basketball at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.
Athens girls basketball at Rib Lake, 7:15 p.m.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here