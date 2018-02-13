2/12 prep scoreboard
Tue, 02/13/2018 - 8:42am mattf
Gilman clinches top-4 conference finish
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gilman 62, Greenwood 38
Gilman (13-7) clinches 4th place in Eastern Cloverbelt at 10-6.
Next: Cloverbelt 4th-place crossover, Gilman at Stanley-Boyd, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
TUESDAY SCHEDULE
WIAA boys hockey regional semifinal, #11 Medford at #6 Hayward, 7 p.m.
Medford boys basketball at Rhinelander, 7:15 p.m.
Owen-Withee boys basketball at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.
Athens girls basketball at Rib Lake, 7:15 p.m.