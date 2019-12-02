2/11 prep scoreboard
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 61, Mosinee 47
Brynn Rau 18 points, Des Weissmiller 17
Next: Medford at Lakeland, Tuesday is postponed; Medford at Northland Pines, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Gilman 56, Greenwood 40
Grace Grunseth and Emma Warner, 13 points apiece
Next: Cloverbelt Crossover (H), Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Northland Pines 6, Medford-Rib Lake 3
Emily Schafer two goals and an assist for Raiders.
Next: WIAA regional final, #7 Medford-Rib Lake at #2 Marshfield Co-op, Thursday at 7 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Antigo 65, Medford 49
Next: Rhinelander at Medford, postponed to Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.
Rib Lake 58, Prentice 27.
Next: Colby at Rib Lake, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
Columbus Catholic 79, Gilman 35
Next: Gilman at Owen-Withee postponed on Tuesday. Gilman at Colby, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.