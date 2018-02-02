2/1 Prep scoreboard

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Medford 79, Mosinee 55

Next: Lakeland at Medford, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 69, Columbus Catholic 50

Next: Owen-Withee at Gilman, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Marshfield 131.075, Medford 109.7

Next: Medford at Rhinelander, Feb. 8 at 5:45 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Mosinee Co-op 5, Medford 0

Next: Medford at Tomahawk, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

CURLING

Medford at Stevens Point, no scores received

Next: Stevens Point at Medford, Tuesday at 3:45 p.m