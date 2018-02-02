Home / The Star News / 2/1 Prep scoreboard

2/1 Prep scoreboard



Senior Emily George stays steady on the balance beam during Medford's Senior Night dual meet with Marshfield Thursday. George got a 6.55 from the judges. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford senior Kierra Krause finishes her floor routine, which earned a 6.95 from the judges. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Fri, 02/02/2018 - 12:39pm mattf
Medford & Gilman girls notch conference wins

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 79, Mosinee 55
Next: Lakeland at Medford, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 69, Columbus Catholic 50
Next: Owen-Withee at Gilman, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

GYMNASTICS
Marshfield 131.075, Medford 109.7
Next: Medford at Rhinelander, Feb. 8 at 5:45 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY
Mosinee Co-op 5, Medford 0
Next: Medford at Tomahawk, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

CURLING
Medford at Stevens Point, no scores received
Next: Stevens Point at Medford, Tuesday at 3:45 p.m

