2/1-2 weekend prep scoreboard

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE WRESTLING AT MEDFORD

1. Medford, 370

2. Antigo, 350

3. Tomahawk, 335

4. Rhinelander, 283

5. Lakeland, 259

6. Mosinee, 187

Medford wins outright GNC championship

Medford’s conference champions: Dane Higgins (132), Andy Poetzl (138), Zeke Sigmund (145), Clay Bowe (170) and Jake Rau (220).

Next: WIAA Div. 2 Black River Falls-Lincoln regional, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.

LAKELAND CONFERENCE WRESTLING AT GILMAN

1. St. Croix Falls, 321

2. Shell Lake, 164

3. Cameron, 150

4. Unity, 124

5. Luck Co-op, 113.5

6. Flambeau, 98

7. Cornell-Gilman, 94

8. Clear Lake, 89

9. Bruce, 59

10. Turtle Lake-Clayton, 48

Cornell-Gilman’s conference champions: Sam Pickerign (132) and Spencer Kraus (160).

Next: WIAA Div. 3 Cadott regional, Feb. 9 at 10:30 a.m.

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE BOYS SWIM AT MEDFORD

1. Rhinelander, 350

2. Tomahawk, 254

3. Lakeland, 241

4. Shawano, 218

5. Medford, 131

6. Antigo, 59

Medford’s 200-yard medley relay team and Matt Buchan in 500-yard freestyle place 5th. Aaron Connelly in 200-yard individual medley and 400-yard freestyle relay team place 6th.

Next: WIAA Div. 2 Rhinelander sectional at UW-SP, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m.

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE HOCKEY TOURNAMENT

Friday, Feb. 1

#5 Tomahawk 8, #8 Medford 1

Saturday, Feb. 2, 7th-place game

#6 Mosinee 4, #8 Medford 3.

Next: Barron Co-op at Medford, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Viroqua Co-op 6, Medford-Rib Lake 0.

Next: Northland Pines at Medford-Rib Lake, Monday at 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mosinee 70, Medford 54

Next: Medford at Antigo, Monday at 7:15 p.m.

Auburndale 54, Rib Lake 51

Next: Flambeau at Rib Lake, Monday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Owen-Withee 67, Gilman 62

Next: Granton at Gilman, Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Auburndale 71, Rib Lake 28

Owen-Withee at Rib Lake, Saturday 7:15 p.m.

Next: Phillips at Rib Lake, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.