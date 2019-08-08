Home / The Star News / 2019 Wisconsin Baseball Association pairings

2019 Wisconsin Baseball Association pairings



Thu, 08/08/2019 - 9:12am mattf

Rib Lake site (Interwald host)
Friday, Aug. 9
#3 Rib Lake vs. #2 Hayward, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10
#4 La Crosse vs. #1 Everest, noon
#4 Interwald vs. #1 Chaseburg-Coon Valley, 3 p.m.
#3 Whitehall vs. #2 Prescott, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11
Winners of games 1 and 2, noon
Winners of games 3 and 4, 3 p.m.

Spooner site
Friday, Aug. 9
#4 New Richmond vs. #1 Spooner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10
#3 Whittlesey vs. #2 Menomonie, noon
#4 Hudson vs. #1 Ashland, 3 p.m.
#3 Eau Claire Rivermen vs. #2 Lake Superior, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11
Winners of games 1 and 2, noon
Winners of games 3 and 4, 3 p.m.

Haugen site
Friday, Aug. 9
#4 Haugen Knights vs. #1 Tilden, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10
#3 Westboro vs. #2 Sparta, noon
#4 Brill vs. #1 River Falls, 3 p.m.
#3 La Crescent, Minn. vs. #2 Eau Claire Cavaliers, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11
Winners of games 1 and 2, noon
Winners of games 3 and 4, 3 p.m.

Altoona site (Eau Claire Bears host)
Friday, Aug. 9
#3 Tony vs. #2 Eau Claire Bears, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10
#4 Bloomer vs. #1 Wausau, noon
#3 Spring Valley vs. #2 Marshfield, 3 p.m.
#4 Tomahawk vs. #1 Osseo, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11
Winners of games 1 and 2, noon
Winners of games 3 and 4, 3 p.m.

