2019 Wisconsin Baseball Association pairings

Rib Lake site (Interwald host)

Friday, Aug. 9

#3 Rib Lake vs. #2 Hayward, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

#4 La Crosse vs. #1 Everest, noon

#4 Interwald vs. #1 Chaseburg-Coon Valley, 3 p.m.

#3 Whitehall vs. #2 Prescott, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Winners of games 1 and 2, noon

Winners of games 3 and 4, 3 p.m.

Spooner site

Friday, Aug. 9

#4 New Richmond vs. #1 Spooner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

#3 Whittlesey vs. #2 Menomonie, noon

#4 Hudson vs. #1 Ashland, 3 p.m.

#3 Eau Claire Rivermen vs. #2 Lake Superior, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Winners of games 1 and 2, noon

Winners of games 3 and 4, 3 p.m.

Haugen site

Friday, Aug. 9

#4 Haugen Knights vs. #1 Tilden, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

#3 Westboro vs. #2 Sparta, noon

#4 Brill vs. #1 River Falls, 3 p.m.

#3 La Crescent, Minn. vs. #2 Eau Claire Cavaliers, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Winners of games 1 and 2, noon

Winners of games 3 and 4, 3 p.m.

Altoona site (Eau Claire Bears host)

Friday, Aug. 9

#3 Tony vs. #2 Eau Claire Bears, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

#4 Bloomer vs. #1 Wausau, noon

#3 Spring Valley vs. #2 Marshfield, 3 p.m.

#4 Tomahawk vs. #1 Osseo, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Winners of games 1 and 2, noon

Winners of games 3 and 4, 3 p.m.