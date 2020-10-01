Home / The Star News

1/9 prep scoreboard



Medford goalie AJ Adleman makes a glove save early in the second period of Thursday's 4-1 loss to Mosinee. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsDefensman Logan Searles carries the puck into the offensive zone during Thursday's third period. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Nathan Sislo gets some air during his breaststroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay Thursday at Rhinelander. Photo by Bob Mainhardt/Northwoods River NewsRaider Jack Griesbach approaches the turn during the butterfly leg of his 200-yard individual medley Thursday. He placed fourth in 2:48.66. Photo by Bob Mainhardt/Northwoods River News
Fri, 01/10/2020 - 10:12am mattf

BOYS HOCKEY
Mosinee 4, Medford 1
Goals by Maxwell Beste 27 seconds apart breaks 1-1 third-period tie.
Next: Medford at Tomahawk, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING
Rhinelander 137, Medford 33
Next: Medford at Lakeland, Jan. 16 at 5:30 p.m.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE
Friday, Jan. 10
Mosinee girls basketball at Medford, 7:15 p.m.
Medford boys basketball at Mosinee, 7:15 p.m.
Rib Lake girls basketball at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, 5:45 p.m.
Rib Lake boys basketball at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, 7:15 p.m.
Owen-Withee boys basketball at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11
Medford wrestling at D.C. Everest Invitational, 10:30 a.m.
Medford-Rib Lake girls hockey at Marquette, Mich. 19U, doubleheader starts at 10 a.m.
Medford boys basketball vs. North Scott, Iowa at Wisconsin Dells, 4 p.m.
Cornell-Gilman wrestling at Cadott Invitational, 10 a.m.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here