1/9 Prep scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL

Medford 54, Wausau West 49

Raiders have won three straight and four of last five

Next: Medford at Northland Pines, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rhinelander 51, Medford 50

Kenedy Van Zile FT with 12.8 seconds left wins it for Hodags.

Next: Medford at Northland Pines, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 50, Loyal 42

Pirates complete season sweep of Greyhounds

Next: Gilman at Neillsville, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Abbotsford 65, Rib Lake 49

Rib Lake falls into first-place tie with Prentice in Marawood North.

Next: Rib Lake at Chequamegon, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

WRESTLING

Medford 48, Lakeland 33

Raiders tied with Rhinelander atop GNC at 3-0.

Next: Medford at Freedom Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Northland Pines 15, Medford 0

Next: Medford at Tomahawk, Thursday at 7 p.m.

CURLING

Wausau East boys varsity 10, Medford 3

Wausau East girls varsity 7, Medford 1

Medford boys JV 6, Wausau East 3

Next: Medford at Stevens Point, Thursday at 3 p.m.