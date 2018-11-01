Home / The Star News / 1/9 Prep scoreboard

1/9 Prep scoreboard



Medford's Hailee Clausnitzer sees an opening along the baseline early in the team's 51-50 loss to Rhinelander. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Riley Kleist slides out of the hack and releases a rock during the Raiders' home game with Wausau East Tuesday afternoon. The Raiders lost 10-3. Photo by Brian Wilson/The Star News
Thu, 01/11/2018 - 8:29am mattf
Medford boys, wrestlers win again

BOYS BASKETBALL
Medford 54, Wausau West 49
Raiders have won three straight and four of last five
Next: Medford at Northland Pines, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rhinelander 51, Medford 50
Kenedy Van Zile FT with 12.8 seconds left wins it for Hodags.
Next: Medford at Northland Pines, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 50, Loyal 42
Pirates complete season sweep of Greyhounds
Next: Gilman at Neillsville, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Abbotsford 65, Rib Lake 49
Rib Lake falls into first-place tie with Prentice in Marawood North.
Next: Rib Lake at Chequamegon, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

WRESTLING
Medford 48, Lakeland 33
Raiders tied with Rhinelander atop GNC at 3-0.
Next: Medford at Freedom Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.

BOYS HOCKEY
Northland Pines 15, Medford 0
Next: Medford at Tomahawk, Thursday at 7 p.m.

CURLING
Wausau East boys varsity 10, Medford 3
Wausau East girls varsity 7, Medford 1
Medford boys JV 6, Wausau East 3
Next: Medford at Stevens Point, Thursday at 3 p.m.

