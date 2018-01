1/8 Prep scoreboard

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gilman 74, Cornell 34

Grace Grunseth leads Pirates with 19 points, including 13 of 16 FTs.

Next: Loyal at Gilman, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gilman 37, Cornell 36

Elliot Wininger sinks two FTs with 10.1 seconds left to put Gilman ahead.

Next: Lake Holcombe at Gilman, Jan. 15 at 5:45 p.m.

TUESDAY SCHEDULE

Wausau East curling at Medford, 3:45 p.m.

Medford wrestling at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Medford boys hockey at Northland Pines, 7 p.m.

Rhinelander girls basketball at Medford, 7:15 p.m.

Medford boys basketball at Wausau West, 7:15 p.m.

Rib Lake girls basketball at Abbotsford, 7:15 p.m.

Loyal girls basketball at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.

Medford gymnastics at Lakeland, canceled and will not be rescheduled.