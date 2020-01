1/6 prep scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rib Lake 83, Gilman 25

Nick Gerstberger scores 26 points and surpasses 1,000 points for his career.

Levi Ewan 22 points, Ryan Patrick 18 for Rib Lake (8-1).

Andrew Hecker 12 points for Gilman (1-6).

Next: Gilman at Columbus Catholic, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.; Rib Lake at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Medford 63, Stanley-Boyd 55

Sierra Hanson tie-breaking 3-pointer with 2:35 left. Rynn Ruesch 17 points, Marissa Fronk 16, Autumn Krause season-high 14.

Next: Mosinee at Medford, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, JAN. 7

Wausau East curling at Medford, 3:45 p.m.

Black River Falls Co-op hockey at Medford, 7 p.m.

Menomonie boys basketball at Medford, 7:15 p.m.

Lake Holcombe girls basketball at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.

Rib Lake girls basketball at Abbotsford, 7:15 p.m.

Gilman boys basketball at Columbus Catholic, 7:15 p.m.