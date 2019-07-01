1/4-5 weekend prep scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL

Medford 58, Lakeland 40

Peyton Kuhn 20 points

Next: Northland Pines at Medford, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 41, Owen-Withee 32

Next: Gilman at Rib Lake, Monday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marathon 60, Rib Lake 36

Next: Abbotsford at Rib Lake, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

WRESTLING

D.C. Everest Fred Lehrke Invitational

1. Stratford, 405

2. Denmark, 346

3. Tomah, 277

4. D.C. Everest, 257

5. Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee, 192

6. Medford, 147

7. Auburndale, 111

8. Milwaukee Marquette, 102

9. Rosholt, 99

10. Mosinee, 67

11. Appleton Xavier, 15

Medford’s Emett Grunwald 2nd at 145 pounds and Andy Poetzl third at 138 pounds.

Next: Stratford at Medford, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Cadott Invitational

1. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro, 620

2. Cadott, 451.5

3. Whitehall, 395

4. Prescott, 375

5. Phillips, 370

6. Eau Claire Regis, 331

7. G-E-T/M-M JV, 284

8. Flambeau, 217

9. Glenwood City, 212.5

10. Durand, 201.5

11. Hayward, 191

12. Cornell-Gilman, 162

13. Bruce, 152

14. Thorp, 61

Cornell-Gilman’s Spencer Kraus second at 160 pounds.

Next: Cornell-Gilman at Ladysmith Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.

CURLING

Wausau Tietge Bonspiel

Medford varsity boys won 4th event

Stevens Point II 9, Medford 5

Kimberly I 9, Medford 2

Medford 11, Mosinee II 0

Medford 10, D.C. Everest III 4

Medford 14, Kimberly II 5

Medford varsity girls go 0-3

Pardeeville II 7, Medford 5 (extra end)

Kimberly 7, Medford 6

D.C. Everest III 7, Medford 6 (extra end)

Medford JV boys lose 2nd event semifinal

Poynette I 8, Medford II 2

Medford II 5, Pardeeville II 4

Lodi 7, Medford II 2

Medford JV girls lose 4th event semifinal

Pardeeville I 10, Medford II 0

Stevens Point I 9, Medford II 0

Medford II 6, Appleton North 3

D.C. Everest III 9, Medford II 5

Next: Medford at Stevens Point, Monday at 3:30 p.m.