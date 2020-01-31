1/30 prep scoreboard

WRESTLING

Medford 33, Tomahawk 25

Raiders beat sixth-ranked Hatchets to go to 5-0 in GNC

Zeke Sigmund (145) and Hayden Johnson (170) with pins. Thaddeus Sigmund (106), Eric Rehbein (126), Carson Church (132), Dane Higgins (138), Emett Grunwald (152), Clay Bowe (182) and Jake Rau (220) all win by decision.

Next: Medford hosts Great Northern Conference Championships, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Loyal 52, Gilman 39

Greyhounds race to 34-16 halftime lead and go to 9-1 in ECC

Next: Spencer at Gilman, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Phillips 53, Rib Lake 12

Next: Gilman at Rib Lake, Monday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Neillsville 91, Gilman 49

Neillsville goes to 10-0 in ECC, 13-2 overall

Next: Lake Holcombe at Gilman, Monday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Tomahawk 100, Medford 57

400-yard freestyle relay team of Jack Griesbach, Blaze Kesan, Isaac Dittrich and Abe Miller credited with win (4:18.92).

Next: Great Northern Conference Championships at Rhinelander, Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Chippewa Falls-Menomonie 7, Medford-Rib Lake 0.

Next: Northland Pines at Medford-Rib Lake, Monday at 6 p.m.

CURLING

D.C. Everest girls defeat Medford 9-5

D.C. Everest boys defeat Medford 12-1

Next: Stevens Point at Medford, Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 31

Chequamegon Co-op hockey at Medford, 7 p.m.

Tomahawk girls basketball at Medford, 7:15 p.m.

Spencer girls basketball at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.

Medford boys basketball at Tomahawk, 7:15 p.m.

Rib Lake boys basketball at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.

Cornell-Gilman wrestling at Lakeland Conference Duals, Clear Lake, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 1

Medford Co-op gymnastics at Antigo Invitational, 10 a.m.

Medford wrestling at Menomonie JV tournament, 9 a.m.