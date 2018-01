1/29 Prep scoreboard

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rib Lake 54, Gilman 38

Katie Cardey scores 26 to lead Rib Lake (13-3). Grace Grunseth leads Gilman (9-7) with 10.

Next: Gilman at Spencer, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.; Auburndale at Rib Lake, Friday at 5:45 p.m.

CURLING

Medford varsity girls over Mosinee 11-4

Medford varsity boys over Mosinee 8-2

Next: Marshfield at Medford, Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.

TUESDAY SCHEDULE

Marshfield curling at Medford, 3:45 p.m.

Waupaca boys hockey at Medford, 7 p.m.

Antigo boys basketball at Medford, 7:15 p.m.

Prentice boys basketball at Rib Lake, 7:15 p.m.

Colby boys basketball at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.

Gilman girls basketball at Spencer, 7:15 p.m.