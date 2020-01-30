1/28 prep scoreboard
WRESTLING
Medford 58, Mosinee 15
Medford goes to 4-0 in GNC
Next: Medford (4-0) at Tomahawk (4-0), Thursday at 7 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Medford 62, Lakeland 53
Peyton Kuhn 28 points
Next: Medford at Tomahawk, Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Rib Lake 55, Prentice 47
Levi Ewan 15 points
Next: Rib Lake at Lake Holcombe, Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Bruce 61, Gilman 52
Andrew Hecker 25 points
Next: Neillsville at Gilman, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lakeland 56, Medford 52
Medford nearly erases 21-point deficit in last six minutes
Next: Tomahawk at Medford, Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Gilman 69, Colby 62
Emma Grunseth 20 points, 14 rebounds
Emma Warner 12 points, 11 rebounds
Next: Gilman at Loyal, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Rib Lake 38, Tomahawk 34
Nellie Hopkins 19 points and 8 rebounds
Next: Rib Lake at Phillips, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
CURLING
Marshfield over Medford boys 10-2
Marshfield over Medford girls 13-2
Next: Medford at D.C. Everest, Thursday at 3 p.m.