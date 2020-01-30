1/28 prep scoreboard

WRESTLING

Medford 58, Mosinee 15

Medford goes to 4-0 in GNC

Next: Medford (4-0) at Tomahawk (4-0), Thursday at 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Medford 62, Lakeland 53

Peyton Kuhn 28 points

Next: Medford at Tomahawk, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Rib Lake 55, Prentice 47

Levi Ewan 15 points

Next: Rib Lake at Lake Holcombe, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Bruce 61, Gilman 52

Andrew Hecker 25 points

Next: Neillsville at Gilman, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lakeland 56, Medford 52

Medford nearly erases 21-point deficit in last six minutes

Next: Tomahawk at Medford, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 69, Colby 62

Emma Grunseth 20 points, 14 rebounds

Emma Warner 12 points, 11 rebounds

Next: Gilman at Loyal, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Rib Lake 38, Tomahawk 34

Nellie Hopkins 19 points and 8 rebounds

Next: Rib Lake at Phillips, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

CURLING

Marshfield over Medford boys 10-2

Marshfield over Medford girls 13-2

Next: Medford at D.C. Everest, Thursday at 3 p.m.