12/6 prep scoreboard

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Medford 59, Wausau East 32

Next: Medford at Antigo, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Lake Holcombe 47, Rib Lake 44

Next: Rib Lake at Phillips, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gilman 64, Colby 60

Next: Gilman at Spencer, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Marshfield 5, Medford 2

Next: Medford at Antigo, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Lakeland 91, Medford 68

Next: Antigo at Medford, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

CURLING

Medford at Wausau West, moved to today, Friday, at 3 p.m.