12/5 Prep scoreboard

Rib Lake's Gracie Weinke puts up a wall of defense in the post against Prentice's Alyssa Schellin during Tuesday's matchup of Marawood North contenders. Prentice won 72-62. Photo by Sarah Komarek/The Star NewsRib Lake guard Levi Ewan cradles the basketball in his right arm, drives around Gilman’s Dallas Skabroud and scores to give his team a 56-21 lead midway through the second half of Tuesday’s non-conference boys basketball game. Ewan had 32 points in the Redmen’s 76-46 win. Skabroud had 13 points for Gilman, including three second-half 3-pointers. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Shawna Konieczny releases the rock while Beth Wilson and Avery Apfelbeck are ready to sweep during the Medford girls' 7-1 win over D.C. Everest Tuesday. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Wed, 12/06/2017 - 12:22pm mattf
Prentice wins Marawood girls showdown, Rib Lake boys bury Gilman

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Prentice 72, Rib Lake 62
Both teams 3-1, tied for first in Marawood North.
Next: Phillips at Rib Lake, Dec. 12 at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 67, Spencer 16
Gilman holds Rocket to one second-half FG
Next: Gilman at Granton, Friday at 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL
Rib Lake 76, Gilman 46
Next: Chequamegon at Rib Lake (3-1), Friday at 7:15 p.m.; Gilman (0-3) at Colby, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY
Tomahawk 3, Medford 2 (OT)
Hunter Jones scores game-winner 41 seconds into OT for the Hatchets.
Next: Medford at Lakeland-Mercer, Thursday at approx. 7 p.m.

CURLING
Medford varsity girls 7, D.C. Everest 1
D.C. Everest varsity boys 8, Medford 7
Medford JV boys 10, D.C. Everest 7 in extra end
D.C. Everest JV girls 8, Medford 0
Next: Medford at Portage in Battle of the Brooms, Friday at 10 a.m.

