1/25-26 weekend prep scoreboard

GYMNASTICS

Antigo Invitational

Medford 4th in its division 126.575

Makala Ulrich new school record on vault with a 9.2

Next: Medford at Lakeland, Thursday at 5:45 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Marquette, Mich. 3, Medford-Rib Lake 2

Marquette, Mich. 4, Medford-Rib Lake 1

Next: Rhinelander Northern Edge Co-op at Medford-Rib Lake, Monday at 5 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Medford 58, Ashland 40

Next: Nekoosa at Medford Monday is postponed. Mosinee at Medford, Thursday, 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 58, Columbus Catholic 55

Madisyn James and Emma Grunseth with go-ahead free throws in last 46 seconds.

Next: Gilman at Owen-Withee, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Prentice 74, Rib Lake 34

Next: Owen-Withee at Rib Lake, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

CURLING

Medford varsity girls 8, D.C. Everest 7

D.C. Everest varsity boys 7, Medford 5

Medford JV girls 9, D.C. Everest 6

Medford JV boys 5, D.C. Everest 4

Next: Medford at Mosinee Monday is canceled. Wausau East at Medford, Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.