12/4 prep scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rib Lake 82, Northland Lutheran 64

Nick Gerstberger 21 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists.

Next: Rib Lake at Chequamegon, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Marathon 68, Medford 49

Next: Wausau East at Medford, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Merrill 47, Medford 38

Next: Wausau East at Medford, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Colby 66, Gilman 43

Next: Gilman at Granton, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Prentice 46, Rib Lake 20

Next: Lake Holcombe at Rib Lake, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Rhinelander-Three Lakes 5, Medford 1

Next: Medford at Marshfield, Thursday, at 7 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Lakeland-Tomahawk-Mercer 11, Medford-Rib Lake 1

Next: Medford-Rib Lake at Northern Edge (Antigo), Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.

CURLING

Medford varsity girls 7, D.C. Everest 6

D.C. Everest varsity boys 6, Medford 4

D.C. Everest JV boys 6, Medford 3

D.C. Everest JV girls 8, Medford 3

Next: Medford at Wausau West, Thursday at 3 p.m.