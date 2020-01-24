1/23 prep scoreboard

WRESTLING

Medford 60, Lakeland 9

Raiders go to 3-0 in the GNC

Next: Medford at Arcadia Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.

Bruce at Cornell-Gilman, no report

Next: Cornell-Gilman at St. Croix Falls Invitational, Saturday at 10 a.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Medford 78, Antigo 74

Raiders improve to 2-6-1 in the GNC

Next: Medford at Tomahawk, Jan. 30 at 5:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Auburndale 61, Rib Lake 47

Auburndale now 13-1. Rib Lake is 11-2.

Next: Prentice at Rib Lake, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Medford 52, D.C. Everest 45

Autumn Krause a season-high 17 points

Next: Medford at Antigo, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Neillsville 58, Gilman 40

Warriors remain tied with Loyal atop Eastern Cloverbelt

Next: Gilman at Colby, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Chequamegon Co-op 3, Medford 0

Team SEaL's Chris Vittone with 51 saves to get shutout win.

Next: Grantsburg Co-op Blizzard at Medford, Saturday at 3 p.m.

CURLING

Medford girls tied Wausau West 6-6

Wausau West boys defeated Medford 7-6

Next: Marshfield at Medford, Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.