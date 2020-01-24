1/23 prep scoreboard
WRESTLING
Medford 60, Lakeland 9
Raiders go to 3-0 in the GNC
Next: Medford at Arcadia Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.
Bruce at Cornell-Gilman, no report
Next: Cornell-Gilman at St. Croix Falls Invitational, Saturday at 10 a.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Medford 78, Antigo 74
Raiders improve to 2-6-1 in the GNC
Next: Medford at Tomahawk, Jan. 30 at 5:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Auburndale 61, Rib Lake 47
Auburndale now 13-1. Rib Lake is 11-2.
Next: Prentice at Rib Lake, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 52, D.C. Everest 45
Autumn Krause a season-high 17 points
Next: Medford at Antigo, Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Neillsville 58, Gilman 40
Warriors remain tied with Loyal atop Eastern Cloverbelt
Next: Gilman at Colby, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Chequamegon Co-op 3, Medford 0
Team SEaL's Chris Vittone with 51 saves to get shutout win.
Next: Grantsburg Co-op Blizzard at Medford, Saturday at 3 p.m.
CURLING
Medford girls tied Wausau West 6-6
Wausau West boys defeated Medford 7-6
Next: Marshfield at Medford, Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.