12/22 Prep scoreboard

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rib Lake 51, Athens 46

Redmen stay atop Marawood North at 6-1, 8-1. Katie Cardey surpassed the 1,000-point milestone for her career.

Next: Rib Lake at Owen-Withee, Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Holiday week schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Sparta boys hockey at Medford, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28

Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe wrestling at River Falls Northern Badger.

Medford girls basketball at Menomonie, JV-2:45 p.m., V-4:30 p.m.

Medford girls hockey vs. Viroqua Co-op at Rhinelander, 4:30 p.m.

Rib Lake girls basketball at Owen-Withee, JV-5:45 p.m., V-7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29

Medford wrestling at Bi-State Classic at La Crosse Center, sessions at 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe wrestling at River Falls Northern Badger.

Medford girls basketball vs. Baldwin-Woodville at Menomonie, JV-11 a.m., V-12:45 p.m.

Medford girls hockey vs. Stoughton Co-op at Rhinelander, 2 p.m. Skills competition at noon.

Medford boys basketball vs. New Richmond at Altoona, V-5:45 p.m., JV-7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Medford wrestling at Bi-State Classic at La Crosse Center, sessions at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Medford girls hockey vs. Northern Edge at Rhinelander, 11 a.m.

Medford boys basketball vs. Altoona or Bloomer at Altoona, 5:45 or 7:15 p.m.