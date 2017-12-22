Home / The Star News / 12/21 Prep scoreboard

12/21 Prep scoreboard



Medford's Cade Alexander splits two Merrill defenders and scores the final basket in the Raiders' 64-48 loss to an impressive Blue Jay squad Thursday night. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake's Zane Mencheski passes around a Phillips Logger defender during the first half of his team's 58-48 loss to Phillips Thursday night. Photo by Donald Watson/The Star NewsMedford's Matt Buchan is all smiles after earning his first varsity win with a personal-best time of 6:41.88 in Thursday's 500-yard freestyle. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford freshman Carter Pernsteiner puts a hard shot on goalie Aiden Ferguson during the second period of Thursday's game. Ferguson made this save and 16 others as the Northwest Icemen beat Medford 4-1. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Fri, 12/22/2017 - 8:56am mattf
Medford girls get fifth straight win

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 65, Nekoosa 61 (OT)
Raiders score last 7 points of overtime to get fifth straight win.
Next: Medford at Menomonie, Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL
Merrill 64, Medford 48
Next: Medford vs. New Richmond at Altoona, Dec. 29 at 5:45 p.m.

Phillips 58, Rib Lake 48
Next: Marathon at Rib Lake, Jan. 4 at 7:15 p.m.

Columbus Catholic 75, Gilman 43
Next: Gilman at Bruce, Jan. 2 at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY
Northwest Icemen 4, Medford 1
Next: Sparta at Medford, Wednesday at 5 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING
Shawano 122, Medford 45
Matt Buchan wins 500-yard freestyle
Next: Medford at Rhinelander, Jan. 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Friday schedule
Girls basketball: Rib Lake at Athens, 7:15 p.m.

