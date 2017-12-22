12/21 Prep scoreboard

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Medford 65, Nekoosa 61 (OT)

Raiders score last 7 points of overtime to get fifth straight win.

Next: Medford at Menomonie, Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Merrill 64, Medford 48

Next: Medford vs. New Richmond at Altoona, Dec. 29 at 5:45 p.m.

Phillips 58, Rib Lake 48

Next: Marathon at Rib Lake, Jan. 4 at 7:15 p.m.

Columbus Catholic 75, Gilman 43

Next: Gilman at Bruce, Jan. 2 at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Northwest Icemen 4, Medford 1

Next: Sparta at Medford, Wednesday at 5 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Shawano 122, Medford 45

Matt Buchan wins 500-yard freestyle

Next: Medford at Rhinelander, Jan. 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Friday schedule

Girls basketball: Rib Lake at Athens, 7:15 p.m.