12/20 prep scoreboard
BOYS BASKETBALL
Phillips 50, RIb Lake 46
Rib Lake rallies from 15 down to take 44-43 lead, Loggers finish with 7-2 run.
Next: Rib Lake at Marathon, Jan. 3 at 7:15 p.m.
Columbus Catholic 65, Gilman 56
Pirates outscore 9-0 Dons 30-20 in second half.
Next: Owen-Withee at Gilman, Jan. 4 at 7:15 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
Marshfield 134.725, Medford 119.5
Makala Ulrich third all-around (32.8).
Next: Medford at Chequamegon, Jan. 11 at 5:45 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Barron Co-op 6, Medford 1
Blaine Seidl goal, AJ Adleman 42 saves
Next: Medford at Antigo JV, Friday at 5 p.m.; Viroqua Co-op at Medford, Dec. 29 at 5 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Shawano 104, Medford 64
Next: Rhinelander at Medford, Jan. 3 at 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Cornell-Gilman at Phillips, postponed