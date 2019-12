12/20-21 prep weekend scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rib Lake 58, Marathon 42

Nick Gerstberger 20 points, 7 rebounds

Next: Rib Lake at Athens, Jan. 3 at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lakeland 48, Medford 41

Marissa Fronk 12 points, Brynn Rau 10 points

Next: Medford at Northland Pines, Jan. 3 at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Friday: Marshfield 6, Medford 1

Colton Gowey goal, Blaine Seidl 42 saves

Saturday: Medford 4, Altoona Co-op 0

Dalton Hraby 1 goal, 1 assist; AJ Adleman 11 saves in 4th career shutout

Next: Medford at Viroqua, Saturday at 3 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Northern Edge Co-op 10, Medford-Rib Lake 3.

Emily Schafer hat trick

Next: Medford at Northern Edge tournament, Friday at 2 p.m.

WRESTLING

Auburndale Invitational

1. La Crosse Logan-Central, 230.5

2. Chequamegon, 221

3. Abbotsford-Colby, 208

4. Royall, 180

5. Manawa, 179

6. Eau Claire North, 149.5

7. Black River Falls, 129

8. Auburndale, 125

9. Crandon, 107

10. St. Charles, Minn., 100

11. Necedah, 90

12. Cornell-Gilman, 63

13. Tri-County, 43.5

14. Thorp, 30

Cornell-Gilman’s Braeden Person 2nd at 132 pounds

Next: Cornell-Gilman at River Falls Northern Badger Invitational, Friday & Saturday.