12/14 Prep scoreboard

WRESTLING

Medford 48, Mosinee 28

Wins: Jake Rau (195, FFT); Oscar Poehler (220, 4-3); Jake Brunner (113, 7-5 OT); Dane Higgins (120, pin :22); Walker Ewan (126, pin 1:10); Emett Grunwald (132, pin 3:17); Zeke Sigmund (138, pin :43); Andy Poetzl (145, FFT); Kolten Hanson (170, FFT).

Next: Athens at Medford, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe 39, Cameron 24

Wins: Sam Pickerign (126, pin :59); Cooper Boehm (138, pin 1:53); Robert Fasbender (145, pin 1:14); Spencer Kraus (152, 13-7); Zach Person (160, pin 2:49); Seth Kohls (182, FFT); Bryce Nichols (220, FFT).

Next: Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe at Tomahawk Invitational, Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mosinee 81, Medford 62

Next: Merrill at Medford, Dec. 21 at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Columbus Catholic 56, Gilman 53

Next: Gilman at Owen-Withee, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Waupaca 9, Medford 1

Next: Medford at Amery Co-op, Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Tomahawk 125, Medford 44

Next: Menomonie at Medford, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

CURLING

Medford varsity girls defeated Wausau East 7-6

Wausau East varsity boys defeated Medford 6-4

Wausau East JV boys defeated Medford 6-5

Next: Stevens Point at Medford, Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.