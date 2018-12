12/11 prep scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rib Lake 66, Tomahawk 49

Next: Edgar at Rib Lake, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 71, Spencer 60

Next: Gilman at Granton, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Medford 49, Antigo 47 (OT)

Next: Medford at Mosinee, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Phillips 71, Rib Lake 42

Next: Edgar at Rib Lake, Friday at 5:45 p.m.

Thorp at Gilman, no report

Next: Gilman at Columbus Catholic, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

WRESTLING

Medford 48, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm 25

Next: Medford at Rhinelander, Thursday, JV at 6:30 p.m., varsity at 7 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Medford 95, Antigo 52

Next: Medford at Tomahawk, Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Antigo 5, Medford 1

Next: Medford at Pacelli Co-op, Thursday at 7 p.m.

CURLING

Medford varsity boys over Wausau East 6-2

Medford varsity girls over Wausau East 7-3

Medford JV boys over Wausau East 11-3

Wausau East JV girls over Medford 7-1

Next: Medford at Stevens Point, Monday at 3:30 p.m.