Home / The Star News / 1/18 Prep scoreboard

1/18 Prep scoreboard



Medford seniors Jacie Gajewski (25) and Hailey Leu try to block a shot by Tomahawk's Courtney Theiler during the first half of Thursday's 50-23 Senior Night win over the Hatchets. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News Medford senior Mickie Gluza pushes through the final 25 yards of his 100-yard backstroke race during the team's final home meet of the season Thursday against Antigo. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake's Cullen Peterson tries to shoot over Northland Lutheran defender Isaac Zahrt during the second half of the team's 84-59 win Thursday. Photo by David King/The Star News
Fri, 01/19/2018 - 9:17am mattf
Wrestlers win to set up next week's battle of GNC unbeatens

WRESTLING
Medford 42, Tomahawk 30
Medford improves to 4-0 in GNC and hosts 4-0 Rhinelander Jan. 25.
Next: Medford at Arcadia Challenge, Saturday at 9:15 a.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 50, Tomahawk 23
Next: Antigo at Medford, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Colby 51, Gilman 45
Next: Flambeau at Gilman, Monday at 5:45 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL
Rib Lake 84, Northland Lutheran 59
Next: Rib Lake at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, Friday at 5:45 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING
Antigo 103, Medford 57
Next: Medford at Tomahawk, Jan. 25 at 5:30 p.m.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here