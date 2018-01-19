1/18 Prep scoreboard
Fri, 01/19/2018 - 9:17am mattf
Wrestlers win to set up next week's battle of GNC unbeatens
WRESTLING
Medford 42, Tomahawk 30
Medford improves to 4-0 in GNC and hosts 4-0 Rhinelander Jan. 25.
Next: Medford at Arcadia Challenge, Saturday at 9:15 a.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 50, Tomahawk 23
Next: Antigo at Medford, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
Colby 51, Gilman 45
Next: Flambeau at Gilman, Monday at 5:45 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rib Lake 84, Northland Lutheran 59
Next: Rib Lake at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, Friday at 5:45 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Antigo 103, Medford 57
Next: Medford at Tomahawk, Jan. 25 at 5:30 p.m.