11/8-9 WIAA tournament scoreboard

WIAA DIV. 2 WISCONSIN RAPIDS GIRLS SWIMMING SECTIONAL

1. Rhinelander, 264

2. Rice Lake, 263

3. Wausau East, 257.5

4. River Falls, 257

5. Merrill, 233

6. Lakeland, 194

7. Ladysmith Co-op, 172

8. Menomonie, 161

9. Medford, 137

10. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 122.5

11. Tomahawk, 114

12. Colby-Abbotsford, 59

13. Antigo, 38

14. Mosinee, 20

Medford's Erin Bergman finishes 2nd in the 100-yard backstroke in 58.8 seconds and qualifies for state.

Medford's 200-yard medley relay team of Erin Bergman, Faith Piller, Morgan Ball and Kami Razink finishes 4th in a school-record 1:53.66 and qualifies for state

Bergman finishes 6th in the 100-yard freestyle in a school-record 54.62 seconds and misses state by one place.

Ball finishes 5th in the 100-yard butterfly in a school-record 1:02.15

Next: WIAA Div. 2 state championships at UW Natatorium in Madison, Friday at 6:30 p.m.

WIAA DIV. 3 FOOTBALL

Level 3

#1 Menomonie 34, #2 Medford 8

Ean Wilson 29 carries, 158 yards, 1 TD

Menomonie's Tyler Werner 8 of 15 passing, 169 yards, 3 TDs

Medford finishes 11-1

WIAA DIV. 7 FOOTBALL

Level 3

#1 Edgar 47, #3 Gilman 0

Gilman finishes 9-3