1/18-19 weekend prep scoreboard
WRESTLING
Arcadia Challenge
1. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro, 517.5
2. Baldwin-Woodville, 510.5
3. Medford, 413
4. Minnetonka, Minn., 379
5. Cadott, 341.5
6. Eau Claire Memorial, 304
7. Prescott, 298
8. G-E-T/M-M reserves, 247.5
9. Mosinee, 228.5
10. St. Croix Central, 225.5
11. Arcadia, 185
12. Onalaska, 171
13. Brookwood, 120
14. Cochrane-Fountain City, 119
15. Minnetonka, Minn. II, 114
16. Independence-Gilmanton, 107
17. Coulee Christian, 26
Medford’s Jake Rau 1st at 220 pounds, Zeke Sigmund at 145 pounds, Dane Higgins 2nd at 132 pounds.
Wisconsin Challenger Series Finals at Wausau West
Medford’s Jake Brunner goes 4-0 and wins 138-pound championship, Ellee Grunwald 0-2 in girls 106-pound bracket.
Next: Tomahawk at Medford, Thursday, JV at 6:30 p.m., varsity at 7 p.m.
St. Croix Falls Interstate Classic
1. St. Croix Falls, 178.5
2. Hudson, 147.5
3. Boyceville, 144
4. River Falls, 140
5. Totino Grace, Minn., 132.5
6. Luck Co-op, 110.5
7. Amery, 103
8. Spencer-Columbus, 102
9. Cumberland, 92
10. Princeton, Minn., 88
11. Northwestern, 79.5
12. Cameron, 73.5
13. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm, 55
14. Pine City, Minn., 54
15. Ogilvie, Minn., 40
16. Cornell-Gilman, 35
17. Flambeau, 26.5
18. Glenwood City, 24
19. Turtle Lake-Clayton, 8.
Cornell-Gilman’s Sam Pickerign 3rd at 132 pounds.
Next: Cornell-Gilman at East Lakeland Conference Duals at Shell Lake, Thursday at 5 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
Valders-Roncalli Invitational
1. Waupun, 125.95
2. Medford, 121.675
3. Valders-Roncalli, 119.25
4. Port Washington, 111.55
5. Markesan, 107.225
6. Escanaba, Mich., 104.75
7. Kaukauna, 103.05
8. Washburn, 34.75
Medford’s Brooklyn Bilz wins floor exercise (8.775).
Next: Medford at Antigo Invitational, Saturday at 10 a.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Merrill-East Tournament
Friday
Rhinelander-Three Lakes 5, Medford 3
Saturday
Jeffers, Mich. 4, Medford 0
Next: Medford at Chequamegon, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Medford 61, Tomahawk 35
Next: Medford at Rice Lake, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Rib Lake 69, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 48
Next: Chequamegon at Rib Lake, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
Loyal 70, Gilman 48
Next: Neillsville at Gilman, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
D.C. Everest 52, Medford 49
Next: Medford at Prentice, Monday at 7:15 p.m.
Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 67, Rib Lake 33
Next: Flambeau at Rib Lake, Monday at 7:15 p.m.