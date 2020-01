1/16 prep scoreboard

GYMNASTICS

Medford Co-op 119.75, Chequamegon 100.5

Brooklyn Bilz all-around winner (31.95)

Next: Medford Co-op at Mosinee, Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.

WRESTLING

Medford 60, Antigo 21

Medford improves to 2-0 in GNC

Next: Medford at Freedom Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.

Unity 36, Cornell-Gilman 21

Braeden Person and Julian Krizan earn contested wins

Next: Cornell-Gilman at Ladysmith Invitational, Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gilman 58, Cornell 24

Grace Grunseth 18 points, Emma Warner 14 points

Next: Gilman at Loyal, Friday, ppd. to Jan. 30; Gilman at Neillsville, Jan. 23 at 7:15 p.m.

Chequamegon 38, Rib Lake 15

Next: Prentice at Rib Lake, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gilman 56, Cornell 37

Next: Lake Holcombe at Gilman, ppd. to Feb. 3; Gilman at Greenwood, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Lakeland 102, Medford 60

Raiders win 400 freestyle relay in 4:24.75 (E. Kraemer, Damm, Miller, Griesbach)

Next: Antigo at Medford, Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m.