1/15 prep scoreboard
GYMNASTICS
Medford 118.65, Mosinee 101.875
Brooklyn Bilz wins all-around (31.85) and balance beam (8.6). Makala Ulrich wins vault (8.5) and floor (8.55).
Next: Medford at Valders-Roncalli Invitational, Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 68, Tomahawk 28
Next: D.C. Everest at Medford, Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Rib Lake at Gilman, ppd.
Next: Gilman at Colby, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.; Wisconsin Rapids Assumption at Rib Lake, Friday at 5:45 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rhinelander 54, Medford 53
Next: Medford at Tomahawk, Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Rib Lake 59, Abbotsford 57
Nick Gerstberger hits game-winner with :05 left.
Next: Wisconsin Rapids Assumption at Rib Lake, Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Gilman at Greenwood, ppd.
Next: Spencer at Gilman, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.