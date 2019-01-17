1/15 prep scoreboard

GYMNASTICS

Medford 118.65, Mosinee 101.875

Brooklyn Bilz wins all-around (31.85) and balance beam (8.6). Makala Ulrich wins vault (8.5) and floor (8.55).

Next: Medford at Valders-Roncalli Invitational, Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Medford 68, Tomahawk 28

Next: D.C. Everest at Medford, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Rib Lake at Gilman, ppd.

Next: Gilman at Colby, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.; Wisconsin Rapids Assumption at Rib Lake, Friday at 5:45 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rhinelander 54, Medford 53

Next: Medford at Tomahawk, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Rib Lake 59, Abbotsford 57

Nick Gerstberger hits game-winner with :05 left.

Next: Wisconsin Rapids Assumption at Rib Lake, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman at Greenwood, ppd.

Next: Spencer at Gilman, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.