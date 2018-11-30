11/29 prep scoreboard

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gilman 36, Neillsville 34

Gilman’s first win over Neillsville since moving to the Eastern Cloverbelt in 2010-11.

Emma Warner 16 points, 10 rebounds

Next: Gilman at Flambeau, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Marshfield 56, Medford 37

Next: Medford at Tomahawk, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Stratford 63, Rib Lake 26

Next: Prentice at Rib Lake, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rib Lake 89, Lake Holcombe 60

Nick Gerstberger 11 points, 17 rebounds

Next: Rib Lake at Stratford, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Northland Pines 9, Medford 0

Medford’s AJ Adleman 58 saves

Next: Medford at Rhinelander-Three Lakes, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Rhinelander 112, Medford 52

Next: Medford at Lakeland, Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee 67, Cornell-Gilman 9

Sam Pickerign (132) and Spencer Kraus (170) with wins.

Next: Cornell-Gilman at Barron Invitational, Dec. 8 at 10:30 a.m.