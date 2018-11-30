11/29 prep scoreboard
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gilman 36, Neillsville 34
Gilman’s first win over Neillsville since moving to the Eastern Cloverbelt in 2010-11.
Emma Warner 16 points, 10 rebounds
Next: Gilman at Flambeau, Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Marshfield 56, Medford 37
Next: Medford at Tomahawk, Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Stratford 63, Rib Lake 26
Next: Prentice at Rib Lake, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rib Lake 89, Lake Holcombe 60
Nick Gerstberger 11 points, 17 rebounds
Next: Rib Lake at Stratford, Friday at 7:15 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Northland Pines 9, Medford 0
Medford’s AJ Adleman 58 saves
Next: Medford at Rhinelander-Three Lakes, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Rhinelander 112, Medford 52
Next: Medford at Lakeland, Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee 67, Cornell-Gilman 9
Sam Pickerign (132) and Spencer Kraus (170) with wins.
Next: Cornell-Gilman at Barron Invitational, Dec. 8 at 10:30 a.m.