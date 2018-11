11/27 prep scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL

Medford 56, Chippewa Falls 51

Next: Medford at D.C. Everest, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 49, Loyal 47

Next: Gilman at Neillsville, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Abbotsford 70, Rib Lake 56

Next: Lake Holcombe at Rib Lake, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rib Lake 36, Tomahawk 27

Next: Rib Lake at Stratford, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 54, Lake Holcombe 39

Next: Neillsville at Gilman, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Colby 62, Medford 33

Next: Marshfield at Medford, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Medford 3, Chequamegon Co-op 0

Next: Northland Pines at Medford, Thursday at 6 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Shawano 106, Medford 59

Next: Medford at Rhinelander, Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

CURLING

Medford varsity girls beat Mosinee 10-2

Medford varsity boys beat Mosinee 8-4

Medford JV boys beat Mosinee 14-4

Medford JV girls beat Mosinee 8-5

Next: Portage at Medford “Battle of the Brooms,” Friday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.