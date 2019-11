GIRLS BASKETBALL

Medford 49, Marshfield 40

Raiders improve to 2-0

Marissa Fronk 18 points

Next: Medford at Wittenberg-Birnamwood, Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Chequamegon 43, Rib Lake 41

Savana Radtke 11 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals

Next: Rib Lake at Prentice, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 22

Gilman at Spencer, 7:15 p.m.