1/11-12 prep weekend scoreboard



The celebration is on after Hannah Quante (center) scores off an assist from Kiersten Crass (9) to give Medford-Rib Lake girls hockey team a 3-0 second-period lead during game one of Saturday's doubleheader with the Copper Country junior team from Houghton-Hancock, Mich. The Raiders swept the two games 5-2 and 6-1 to get into the win column for the first time in just over two years. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford-Rib Lake's Kyla Kennedy didn't get into the scoring column Saturday, but she gave the Copper Country team fits with her ability to skate the puck from end to end during Saturday's doubleheader sweep. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Brynn Rau shoots a mid-range jumper over Northland Pines defender Taylor Olivotti during the second half of Friday's easy 63-30 win over the Eagles at Raider Hall. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake's Nick Gerstberger (l.) and Levi Ewan got involved in a loose ball tie-up with Javon Penney of Athens during the first half of Friday's double-overtime thriller, won by the visiting Blue Jays 70-65. Photo by David King/The Star News
Mon, 01/14/2019 - 10:04am mattf

GIRLS HOCKEY
Game one
Medford-Rib Lake 5, Copper Country (Houghton-Hancock, Mich.) 2
Emily Schafer 3 goals, Alex Nicks 21 saves
Raiders' first win since Dec. 29, 2016

Game two
Medford-Rib Lake 6, Copper Country (Houghton-Hancock, Mich.) 1
Emily Schafer 4 goals, Ryley Koski 2 goals, Alex Nicks 39 saves
Next: Medford-Rib Lake at Northland Pines, Monday at 6 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY
Ashland 6, Medford 1
Next: Lakeland-Mercer at Medford, Monday at 7 p.m.

WRESTLING
Freedom Invitational
1. Wrightstown, 173
2. Burlington, 172
3. Freedom, 153.5
4. Denmark, 148
5. Ashwaubenon, 140.5
6. West DePere, 124.5
7. Two Rivers, 120.5
8. Hortonville, 119.5
9. Appleton North, 103
10. Amery, 91.5
11. Medford, 64
12. Bay Port, 61
13. Mishicot, 60
14. Shiocton, 58.5
Medford’s Jake Rau wins 220-pound championship
Next: Lakeland at Medford, Thursday at 7 p.m.

Ladysmith Invitational
Top 15
1. Cumberland, 403
2. Abbotsford-Colby, 395.5
3. Reedsville, 354
4. Prescott, 349
5. Ladysmith, 329
6. Barron, 320.5
7. Phillips, 311
8. Shell Lake, 248
9. Athens, 228
10. Cameron, 223
11. Rice Lake, 221
12. Bloomer-Colfax, 183.5
13. Cornell-Gilman, 172.5
14. Flambeau, 159
15. Black River Falls, 140.5
Sam Pickerign (132) and Spencer Kraus (160) finish second.
Next: Cameron at Cornell-Gilman (C), Thursday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 63, Northland Pines 30
Sierra Hanson 18 points for Medford
Next: Tomahawk at Medford, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Neillsville 68, Gilman 40
Next: Rib Lake at Gilman, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL
Athens 70, Rib Lake 65 (2 OTs)
Nick Gerstberger 23 points and 13 rebounds for Rib Lake; Javon Penney 19 points (six 3-pointers) for Athens
Next: Abbotsford at Rib Lake, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 45, Bruce 37
Next: Gilman at Greenwood, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

GYMNASTICS
Medford 118.725, Chequamegon 97.875
Next: Mosinee at Medford, Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.

