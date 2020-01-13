1/10-11 Prep Scoreboard

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Medford defeated Mosinee 64-49

Assumption defeated Rib Lake 57-14

BOYS BASKETBALL

JAN. 10-11

Friday: Medford defeated Mosinee 68-53

Friday: Gilman defeated Owen-Withee 50-44

Friday: Rib Lake defeated Assumption 54-36

Saturday: North Scott (IA) defeated Medford 62-38

GIRLS HOCKEY

Saturday: Medford defeated Marquette (MI) 4-1

Saturday: Marquette (MI) defeated Medford 7-3

WRESTLING

Medford placed fourth at D.C. Everest (242)

Cornell-Gilman placed 11th at Cadott (139)