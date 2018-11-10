10/9 prep scoreboard

Breaking News

Gilman's Evelyn Fryza reacts quickly and uses her left hand to bat the volleyball over the net during game two of the Pirates' loss to Fall Creek Tuesday in the third-place match of the Cloverbelt Conference crossovers. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake's Savana Radtke shoots around the double block put up by Auburndale's Natalie Aue (l.) and Mackenzie Raab during game three of Tuesday's five-game loss to the Apaches in the fifth-place match of the Marawood Conference crossovers in Marathon. Photo by Sarah Komarek/The Star News
VOLLEYBALL
Medford defeated Northland Pines 25-17, 25-20, 25-15
Medford finishes second in the GNC at 9-3
Next: WIAA Div. 2 regional, #6 Tomahawk at #3 Medford, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.

Fifth-place Marawood Crossover
Auburndale defeated Rib Lake 18-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-8
Next: WIAA Div. 4 regional, #9 Northland Lutheran at #8 Rib Lake, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.

Third-place Cloverbelt Crossover
Fall Creek defeated Gilman 25-14, 25-23, 25-22
Next: WIAA Div. 4 regional, #12 Turtle Lake at #5 Gilman, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER
Mosinee 3, Medford 2
Next: Rhinelander at Medford, Thursday at 7 p.m.

THURSDAY SCHEDULE
Medford’s Mariah Leader/Lauryn Strick at WIAA Div. 2 state doubles tennis tournament, 7:30 p.m.
Marawood Conference cross country meet hosted by Edgar at Nine Mile Recreation Area, 4 p.m.
Mosinee girls swim at Medford, 5:30 p.m.
Rhinelander boys soccer at Medford, 7 p.m.

