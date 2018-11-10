10/9 prep scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL

Medford defeated Northland Pines 25-17, 25-20, 25-15

Medford finishes second in the GNC at 9-3

Next: WIAA Div. 2 regional, #6 Tomahawk at #3 Medford, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.

Fifth-place Marawood Crossover

Auburndale defeated Rib Lake 18-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-8

Next: WIAA Div. 4 regional, #9 Northland Lutheran at #8 Rib Lake, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.

Third-place Cloverbelt Crossover

Fall Creek defeated Gilman 25-14, 25-23, 25-22

Next: WIAA Div. 4 regional, #12 Turtle Lake at #5 Gilman, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Mosinee 3, Medford 2

Next: Rhinelander at Medford, Thursday at 7 p.m.

THURSDAY SCHEDULE

Medford’s Mariah Leader/Lauryn Strick at WIAA Div. 2 state doubles tennis tournament, 7:30 p.m.

Marawood Conference cross country meet hosted by Edgar at Nine Mile Recreation Area, 4 p.m.

Mosinee girls swim at Medford, 5:30 p.m.

Rhinelander boys soccer at Medford, 7 p.m.