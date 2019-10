10/7 Prep Scoreboard

TENNIS

Columbus Catholic Subsectional

1. Newman Catholic 20

2. Ashland 20

3. Medford 14

4. Assumption 8

5. Pacelli 8

6. Lakeland 4

7. Columbus Catholic 2

8. Phillips 0

Sectional qualifiers from Medford include: #3 Singles- Cassidy Balciar, #1 Doubles- Lauryn Strick and Elaine Schumacher, #2 Doubles- Brooke Sommer and Kailee Mann, #3 Doubles- Jordan Clark and Kelsey Jascor.

Next: WIAA Div. 2 Regis sectional at Menards YMCA Tennis Center, Thursday at 9 a.m.

SOCCER

Medford 1, Merrill 0

Gage Neubauer with the only goal of the night.

10/8 SCHEDULE

SOCCER

Medford at Antigo 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Prentice-Rib Lake at Auburndale Invite at 4:15 p.m.

Thorp-Gilman at Owen-Withee invite at 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Mosinee at Medford 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Rib Lake 7 p.m.

Gilman at Greenwood 7:15 p.m.