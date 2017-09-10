10/7 Prep scoreboard

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE MEET #2

Hosted by Northland Pines

Medford beat Lakeland 25-20, 25-17, 25-8.

Mosinee def. Medford 14-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-21, 15-3.

Mosinee wins GNC title at 11-1. Medford is tied with Antigo for second place at 7-4.

Next: Medford at Rhinelander, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

GILMAN INVITATIONAL

Gilman def. Flambeau 25-14, 25-16

Gilman def. Owen-Withee 23-25, 25-21, 19-17

Phillips def. Gilman 25-21, 25-15

Gilman def. Alma Center Lincoln 25-18, 19-25, 17-15

Gilman places third out of eight teams. Phillips beat Spencer 2-0 in championship.

Next: Gilman at Stanley-Boyd, 4th place Crossover, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

EDGAR INVITATIONAL

Rib Lake attended, no report available

Next: Rib Lake at Athens, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL OLD ABE CC INVITATIONAL

Boys

1. Eau Claire Memorial, 50

2. D.C. Everest, 69

3. Rochester Century, Minn., 164

4. River Falls, 169

5. Hudson, 171

6. Eau Claire North, 188

7. Medford, 190

8. Menomonie, 229

9. New Richmond, 241

10. McDonell Central, 267

11. Rice Lake, 285

12. Chippewa Falls, 289

13. Immanuel Lutheran, 315

14. Altoona, 377

15. Colfax, 431

16. Eau Claire Regis, 433

17. Glenwood City, 446

18. Fall Creek, incomplete

Medalist: Zak Sather, ECM, 16.16.8

Medford top 3: 5. Trey Ulrich, 16:37.3; 19. Derek Rudolph, 17:22.7; 36. Ray Zirngible, 17:49.9.

Girls

1. Hudson, 35

2. Rochester Century, Minn., 82

3. Eau Claire Memorial, 124

4. New Richmond, 138

5. Menomonie, 145

6. Medford, 153

7. Chippewa Falls, 165

8. D.C. Everest, 168

9. River Falls, 231

10. Rice Lake, 259

11. Glenwood City, 286

12. Altoona, 364

13. Colfax, 388

14. McDonell Central, 400

15. Fall Creek, 408

16. Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Regis, incomplete

Medalist: Rachel Ball, Hudson, 17:53.8

Medford top 3: 15. Franny Seidel, 19:31.3; 17. Alicia Kawa, 19:37.5; 29. Karli Higgins, 19:59.

Next: Medford at GNC Championships, hosted by Northland Pines, Saturday at 11 a.m.

MERRILL CROSS COUNTRY INVITATIONAL

Girls

1. Wausau West, 36

2. Eagan, Minn., 46

3. Wausau East, 80

4. Prentice-Rib Lake, 100

5. Merrill, 105

Medalist: Brooke Jaworski, West, 19:39.7

P-RL top 3: 4. Serena Moore, 20:30.1; 17. Emily Espinoza, 22:09.8; 21. Kaitlyn Erickson, 22:44.5.

Boys

1. Eagan, Minn., 25

2. Wausau West, 49

3. Wausau East, 74

4. Merrill, 106

5. Prentice-Rib Lake 122

Medalist: Trenton Allen, Eagan, 16:52.9

P-RL top 3: 9. Adam Dums, 18:10; 24. Peyton Enders, 19:23.7; 28. Josh Probst, 20:08.7.

Next: Prentice-Rib Lake at Marawood Conference Championship, hosted by Chequamegon, Thursday at 4 p.m.