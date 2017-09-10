10/7 Prep scoreboard
GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE MEET #2
Hosted by Northland Pines
Medford beat Lakeland 25-20, 25-17, 25-8.
Mosinee def. Medford 14-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-21, 15-3.
Mosinee wins GNC title at 11-1. Medford is tied with Antigo for second place at 7-4.
Next: Medford at Rhinelander, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
GILMAN INVITATIONAL
Gilman def. Flambeau 25-14, 25-16
Gilman def. Owen-Withee 23-25, 25-21, 19-17
Phillips def. Gilman 25-21, 25-15
Gilman def. Alma Center Lincoln 25-18, 19-25, 17-15
Gilman places third out of eight teams. Phillips beat Spencer 2-0 in championship.
Next: Gilman at Stanley-Boyd, 4th place Crossover, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
EDGAR INVITATIONAL
Rib Lake attended, no report available
Next: Rib Lake at Athens, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL OLD ABE CC INVITATIONAL
Boys
1. Eau Claire Memorial, 50
2. D.C. Everest, 69
3. Rochester Century, Minn., 164
4. River Falls, 169
5. Hudson, 171
6. Eau Claire North, 188
7. Medford, 190
8. Menomonie, 229
9. New Richmond, 241
10. McDonell Central, 267
11. Rice Lake, 285
12. Chippewa Falls, 289
13. Immanuel Lutheran, 315
14. Altoona, 377
15. Colfax, 431
16. Eau Claire Regis, 433
17. Glenwood City, 446
18. Fall Creek, incomplete
Medalist: Zak Sather, ECM, 16.16.8
Medford top 3: 5. Trey Ulrich, 16:37.3; 19. Derek Rudolph, 17:22.7; 36. Ray Zirngible, 17:49.9.
Girls
1. Hudson, 35
2. Rochester Century, Minn., 82
3. Eau Claire Memorial, 124
4. New Richmond, 138
5. Menomonie, 145
6. Medford, 153
7. Chippewa Falls, 165
8. D.C. Everest, 168
9. River Falls, 231
10. Rice Lake, 259
11. Glenwood City, 286
12. Altoona, 364
13. Colfax, 388
14. McDonell Central, 400
15. Fall Creek, 408
16. Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Regis, incomplete
Medalist: Rachel Ball, Hudson, 17:53.8
Medford top 3: 15. Franny Seidel, 19:31.3; 17. Alicia Kawa, 19:37.5; 29. Karli Higgins, 19:59.
Next: Medford at GNC Championships, hosted by Northland Pines, Saturday at 11 a.m.
MERRILL CROSS COUNTRY INVITATIONAL
Girls
1. Wausau West, 36
2. Eagan, Minn., 46
3. Wausau East, 80
4. Prentice-Rib Lake, 100
5. Merrill, 105
Medalist: Brooke Jaworski, West, 19:39.7
P-RL top 3: 4. Serena Moore, 20:30.1; 17. Emily Espinoza, 22:09.8; 21. Kaitlyn Erickson, 22:44.5.
Boys
1. Eagan, Minn., 25
2. Wausau West, 49
3. Wausau East, 74
4. Merrill, 106
5. Prentice-Rib Lake 122
Medalist: Trenton Allen, Eagan, 16:52.9
P-RL top 3: 9. Adam Dums, 18:10; 24. Peyton Enders, 19:23.7; 28. Josh Probst, 20:08.7.
Next: Prentice-Rib Lake at Marawood Conference Championship, hosted by Chequamegon, Thursday at 4 p.m.