10/6 Football scoreboard

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE

Medford 28, Merrill 7

Antigo 21, Mosinee 14

Rhinelander 20, Ashland 12

Marquette, Mich. 55, Lakeland 6 (nc)

Medford keeps post-season hopes alive. Ashland/Medford winner Friday will be playoff eligible.

Antigo clinches 2017 outright GNC title

Rhinelander breaks 24-game GNC losing streak

Standings: Antigo 5-0 GNC, 7-1 overall; Mosinee 4-2, 4-4; Merrill 3-2, 4-4; Ashland 2-3, 3-5; Medford 2-3, 2-6; Rhinelander 1-4, 2-6; Lakeland 1-4, 2-6.

Oct. 13: Ashland at Medford, Merrill at Antigo, Lakeland at Rhinelander, Mosinee at Wausau East (nc).

MARAWOOD CONFERENCE

Edgar 42, Rib Lake-Prentice 0

Stratford 35, Marathon 6

Auburndale 50, Chequamegon 8

Kewaunee 56, Tomahawk 13 (nc)

Stratford at Edgar Friday to determine conference championship

Standings: Edgar 5-0 conf., 8-0 overall; Stratford 5-0, 7-1; Marathon 3-2, 5-3; Auburndale 3-3, 4-4; Tomahawk 2-3, 3-5; Rib Lake-Prentice 0-5, 1-7; Chequamegon 0-5, 0-8.

Oct. 13: Stratford at Edgar, Rib Lake-Prentice at Chequamegon, Tomahawk at Marathon, Whitehall at Auburndale (nc).

CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE

Loyal 32, Gilman 8

Abbotsford 42, Athens 0

Thorp 19, Greenwood 0

W.R. Assumption 21, Owen-Withee 0 (Sat.)

Abbotsford at Loyal Friday to determine conference championship

Standings: Abbotsford 6-0 conf., 7-1 overall; Loyal 6-0, 6-2; W.R. Assumption 4-2, 5-3; Owen-Withee 3-3, 3-5; Thorp 2-4, 3-5; Athens 2-4, 2-6; Gilman 1-5, 3-5; Greenwood 0-6, 1-7.

Oct. 12-13: Thorp at W.R. Assumption (Thurs.), Abbotsford at Loyal, Athens at Owen-Withee, Gilman at Greenwood.