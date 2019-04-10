10/3 Prep Scoreboard
CROSS COUNTRY
Medford Invitational
Girls
1. Marshfield 41
2. Lakeland 42
3. Medford 52
4. Merrill 100
Incomplete: Antigo, Northland Pines
Individual winner: Ashley Peterson of Lakeland (19:16.8)
Franny Seidel of Medford 3rd in 19:30.4, Alicia Kawa 8th in 20:19.6, Brooke Rudolph 12th in 20:51.5, Bryn Fronk 14th in 21:02.4, Jennifer Kahn 15th in 21:03.0, Alexis Fleegel 16th in 21:03.9
Boys
1. Marshfield 19
2. Lakeland 63
3. Medford 70
4. Merrill 88
5. Northland Pines 139
Incomplete: Antigo
Individual winner: Jashua Mckee of Marshfield (15:59.4)
Joey Sullivan of Medford 6th in 17:16.4, Logan Searles 13th in 18:09.9, Conner Carbaugh 14th in 18:13.0, Austin Shaw 19th in 18:45.7, Kyle Petrick 24th in 19:10.8
Next: Colby Invitational, October 12th at 10 a.m.
Athens Invitational
Girls
1. Tomahawk 49
2. Auburndale 74
3. Gillett 95
4. Assumption 122
5. Colby-Abbotsford 135
6. Prentice-Rib Lake 182
7. Three Lakes/Phelps 185
8. Athens 196
9. Stratford 202
10. Laona/Wabeno 216
11. Spencer 296
12. Thorp-Gilman 375
13. Columbus Catholic 358
Incomplete: Owen-Withee, Stanley-Boyd.
Individual winner: Haley Voermans-Dean of Tomahawk (19:41.1)
Serena Moore of Prentice-Rib Lake 15th in 21:24.4, Kaitlyn Erickson 22nd in 22:20.3.
Boys
1. Tomahawk 47
2. Gillett 71
3. Athens 80
4. Stratford 94
5. Auburndale 111
6. Prentice 138
7. Colby/Abbotsford 204
8. Laona/Wabeno 220
9. Spencer 258
10. Thorp 277
11. Owen-Withee 306
12. Stanley-Boyd 342
Incomplete: Assumption, Columbus Catholic, Three Lakes/Phelps.
Individual winner: Garrett Dolan of Assumption (16:31.8)
Peyton Enders of Prentice-Rib Lake 15th in 18:14.1, Adam Granberg 20th in 18:38.7.
Sam Syryczuk of Thorp-Gilman 44th in 19:57.9.
Next: Prentice-Rib Lake at Auburndale Invitational, Tuesday; Thorp-Gilman at Owen-Withee Invitational, Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Antigo defeated Medford 3-2. 25-20, 23-25, 24-26, 25-20, 13-15
Medford suffered its fourth straight five-set GNC loss.
Next: Mosinee at Medford, Tuesday 7 p.m.
Gilman defeated Loyal 25-11, 25-22, 25-12
Next: Gilman at Greenwood, Tuesday 7:15 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Medford 5, Mosinee 1
Next: Medford at Waupaca Invite on Saturday, 11 a.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Medford defeated Colby-Abbotsford 96-74
Next: Medford at Lakeland, Oct. 10.