10/3 & 4 Prep scoreboard
GIRLS TENNIS
WIAA Div. 2 Baldwin-Woodville sectional
#1 Doubles: Medford’s Karlee Batchelder & Lauryn Strick (8-8) lose first match to Rice Lake.
#2 Doubles: Medford’s Mandi Baker & Mariah Leader (18-7) place third.
#3 Doubles: Medford’s Elaine Schumacher & Hailey Kollmansberger (8-2) place third.
Team scores: 1. Amery, 38; 2. Newman Catholic, 36; T3. Rice Lake and Pacelli, 26; 5. Ashland, 23; 6. Baldwin-Woodville, 20; T7. Medford and Osceola, 14; 9. Ellsworth, 10.
VOLLEYBALL
Rib Lake def. Abbotsford 25-15, 26-24, 25-27, 25-16
Rib Lake improves to 8-2 in the Marawood, goes to Athens (9-1) on Oct. 10 to decide North championship
Next: Rib Lake at Pittsville, Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Columbus Catholic def. Gilman 15-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-19
Lady Dons deny Pirates’ bid for first-place tie in Eastern Cloverbelt and clinch title
Next: Gilman Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.
Northland Pines def. Medford 22-25, 25-18, 18-25, 25-22, 17-15
Next: Medford vs. Mosinee and Lakeland at Northland Pines, Saturday at 10 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Lakeland 3, Medford 1
Next: Medford at Antigo, Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Northland Pines Invitational
Boys results
1. Medford, 30
2. Phillips, 56
3. Northland Pines, 69
4. Antigo, 104
5. Rhinelander, 116
6. Crandon, 146
Three Lakes, Florence, Mercer, incomplete
Medalist: Trey Ulrich, Medford, 16:36.3
2. Derek Rudolph, Med., 17:23.2; 6. Ray Zirngible, Med., 17:45.9; 11. Mason Rudolph, Med., 18:18.2.
The girls meet was not completed due to weather.
Auburndale Invitational
Girls
1. Auburndale, 28
2. Pacelli, 80
3. Prentice-Rib Lake, 80
4. Stratford, 107
5. Spencer, 131
6. Columbus Catholic, 138
7. Athens, 164
Medalist: Serena Moore, P-RL, 19:58.5.
7. Emily Espinoza, P-RL, 21:19.1; 11. Kaitlyn Erickson, P-RL, 21:57.1.
Boys
1. Athens, 51
2. Pacelli, 73
3. Stratford, 86
4. Columbus Catholic, 103
5. Auburndale, 105
6. Spencer, 112
7. Prentice-Rib Lake, 143
8. Pittsville, 244
Medalist: Nicholas Rogaczewski, Athens, 17:20.5.
21. Peyton Enders, P-RL, 19:07.2; 35. Josh Probst, P-RL, 19:38.8.