10/26 WIAA tournament scoreboard
WIAA DIV. 2 COLBY-ABBOTSFORD CROSS COUNTRY SECTIONAL
Girls
1. Medford, 35
2. Wisconsin Dells, 67
3. La Crosse Logan, 82
4. G-E-T, 139
5. Mauston, 155
6. Colby-Abbotsford, 185
7. Arcadia, 192
8. Viroqua, 200
9. West Salem, 209
10. Elk Mound, 252
11. Altoona, 276
12. Neillsville-Granton, 321
13. Adams-Friendship, 342
Medford and Wisconsin Dells are team qualifiers for state
Top 4: 1. Laura Beghin, Dells, 20:07.3; 2. Franny Seidel, Medford, 20:21.9; 3. Jennifer Kahn, Medford, 20:36.3; 4. Alicia Kawa, Medford, 20:36.7.
Individual state qualifiers: 5. Greta Trapp, Logan, 20:48.2; 6. Caitlin Fox, Viroqua, 21:00.4; 7. Journey Malacina, Mauston, 21:01.5; 9. Macey Tauscher, West Salem, 21:05.7; 11. Ellie Haverland, Logan, 21:21.8.
Boys
1. La Crosse Logan, 43
2. Elk Mound, 68
3. West Salem, 125
4. G-E-T, 149
5. Medford, 152
6. Viroqua, 203
7. Arcadia, 213
8. Mauston, 216
9. Altoona, 248
10. Wisconsin Dells, 259
11. Neillsville-Granton, 280
12. Black River Falls, 301
13. Colby-Abbotsford, 338
14. Nekoosa-Port Edwards, 353
15. Adams-Friendship, 395
La Crosse Logan and Elk Mound are team qualifiers for state
Champion: Zach Slevin, Logan, 16:57.2.
Individual state qualifiers: 3. Charlie McKinney, West Salem, 17:19; 4. Joey Sullivan, Medford, 17:22.2; 6. Brady Niemeier, West Salem, 17:24.8; 8. Pablito Schulz, Dells, 17:35.3; 9. Eli Boppart, Mauston, 17:35.9.
Next: WIAA Div. 2 state meet at The Ridges, Wisconsin Rapids, Nov. 2. Girls at noon, boys at 2 p.m.
WIAA DIV. 3 SOUTH SHORE CROSS COUNTRY SECTIONAL
Girls
1. Chequamegon, 49
2. Prentice-Rib Lake, 79
3. Unity, 97
4. Phillips, 102
5. Grantsburg, 137
6. Ladysmith, 139
7. Washburn, 178
8. Solon Springs-Northwood, 179
9. Hurley, 196
10. Webster, 241
11. Frederic-Luck, 257
Chequamegon and Prentice-Rib Lake are team qualifiers for state.
Top 3: Claudia Lasiowski, Chequamegon, 20:36.8; 2. Sofia Borchers, Washburn, 21:00.3; 3. Serena Moore, P-RL, 21:11.1.
Other state individual qualifiers: 4. Brittany Clark, Shell Lake, 21:38; 5. Kylee Becker, Ladysmith, 21:43.1; 6. Ann Boland, Unity, 21:44.6; 7. Ayla Meyer, Grantsburg, 21:52.9.
Boys
1. Unity, 73
2. Chequamegon, 120
3. Grantsburg, 128
4. Ladysmith, 129
5. Phillips, 133
6. Prentice-Rib Lake, 133
7. Solon Springs-Northwood, 152
8. Birchwood, 201
9. Washburn, 218
10. Butternut, 252
11. Hurley, 254
12. Shell Lake, 285
13. Drummond, 287
14. Webster, 368
Unity and Chequamegon are team qualifiers for state.
Top 6 (includes individual state qualifiers): 1. Matthew Marcinske, Birchwood, 16:34.2; 2. Owen Dickenson, Solon-NW, 17:03.8; 3. Sam Borchers, Washburn, 17:22.8; 4. Will Gerber, Grantsburg, 17:27.1; 5. Cullen Feist, Unity, 18:11.9; 6. Kees Hoogland, Phillips, 18:16.3.
P-RL’s Peyton Enders, 7th, 18:24.6 to fall one spot shy of qualifying.
Next: WIAA Div. 3 state meet at The Ridges, Wisconsin Rapids, Nov. 2. Girls race at 1:20 p.m.
WIAA DIV. 3 BOYCEVILLE CROSS COUNTRY SECTIONAL
Boys
1. Clear Lake, 56
2. McDonell Central, 61
3. Spring Valley, 123
4. E.C. Regis, 127
5. Boyceville, 159
6. Glenwood City, 164
7. Augusta, 168
8. Cameron, 196
9. St. Croix Falls, 211
10. E.C. Immanuel Lutheran, 222
11. Fall Creek, 272
12. Colfax, 298
13. Lake Holcombe-Cornell, 329
14. Cadott, 338
15. Thorp-Gilman, 404
16. Stanley-Boyd, 488
Sam Syryczuk leads Thorp-Gilman, 53rd, 19:29.4.
Clear Lake and McDonell Central are team qualifiers for state.
Top 9 (includes state individual qualifiers): 1. Dan Anderson, McDonell, 16:56.2; 2. Trevor Lamirande, St. Croix Falls, 17:14.2; 3. Andrew Schiltz, Regis, 17:20.7; 4. Adam Loenser, Clear Lake, 17:34.1; 5. Josh Halverson, Cameron, 17:34.7; 6. Joe Thaler, McDonell, 17:42.1; 7. Charlie Maier, Spring Valley, 17:45.8; 8. John Pearson, Clear Lake, 17:47.4; 9. Matt Thoms, Spring Valley, 17:51.7.
Girls
1. Glenwood City, 42
2. Cameron, 97
3. Colfax, 129
4. Fall Creek, 133
5. Chetek-Weyerhaueser, 139
6. Augusta, 167
7. Spring Valley, 188
8. E.C. Regis, 194
9. McDonell Central, 199
10. Boyceville, 260
11. Prairie Farm, 270
12. Clear Lake, 286
13. St. Croix Falls, 289
14. Cadott, 351
Thorp-Gilman, incomplete. Team led by Kate Schraufnagel, 71st, 25:32.6.
Glenwood City and Cameron are team qualifiers for state.
Individual state qualifiers: 1. Molly Heidorn, Colfax, 19:51; 2. Jenna Anders, Fall Creek, 19:51.2; 3. Lana Blumer, Chetek-Wey., 19:59; 4. Natalie Poppe, Chetek-Wey., 20:09.8; 7. Natalie Kreier, Clear Lake, 20:51.2.
WIAA DIV. 3 BOYS SOCCER REGIONAL FINAL
#3 Fox Valley Lutheran 4, #2 Medford 4 (2 OTs)
FVL wins shootout 4-1.
Medford season ends at 11-6-4.
WIAA DIV. 4 VOLLEYBALL REGIONAL FINAL
#1 Clear Lake defeated #4 Gilman 25-14, 25-22, 22-25, 25-7
Gilman ends season at 23-8.