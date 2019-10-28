10/26 WIAA tournament scoreboard

WIAA DIV. 2 COLBY-ABBOTSFORD CROSS COUNTRY SECTIONAL

Girls

1. Medford, 35

2. Wisconsin Dells, 67

3. La Crosse Logan, 82

4. G-E-T, 139

5. Mauston, 155

6. Colby-Abbotsford, 185

7. Arcadia, 192

8. Viroqua, 200

9. West Salem, 209

10. Elk Mound, 252

11. Altoona, 276

12. Neillsville-Granton, 321

13. Adams-Friendship, 342

Medford and Wisconsin Dells are team qualifiers for state

Top 4: 1. Laura Beghin, Dells, 20:07.3; 2. Franny Seidel, Medford, 20:21.9; 3. Jennifer Kahn, Medford, 20:36.3; 4. Alicia Kawa, Medford, 20:36.7.

Individual state qualifiers: 5. Greta Trapp, Logan, 20:48.2; 6. Caitlin Fox, Viroqua, 21:00.4; 7. Journey Malacina, Mauston, 21:01.5; 9. Macey Tauscher, West Salem, 21:05.7; 11. Ellie Haverland, Logan, 21:21.8.

Boys

1. La Crosse Logan, 43

2. Elk Mound, 68

3. West Salem, 125

4. G-E-T, 149

5. Medford, 152

6. Viroqua, 203

7. Arcadia, 213

8. Mauston, 216

9. Altoona, 248

10. Wisconsin Dells, 259

11. Neillsville-Granton, 280

12. Black River Falls, 301

13. Colby-Abbotsford, 338

14. Nekoosa-Port Edwards, 353

15. Adams-Friendship, 395

La Crosse Logan and Elk Mound are team qualifiers for state

Champion: Zach Slevin, Logan, 16:57.2.

Individual state qualifiers: 3. Charlie McKinney, West Salem, 17:19; 4. Joey Sullivan, Medford, 17:22.2; 6. Brady Niemeier, West Salem, 17:24.8; 8. Pablito Schulz, Dells, 17:35.3; 9. Eli Boppart, Mauston, 17:35.9.

Next: WIAA Div. 2 state meet at The Ridges, Wisconsin Rapids, Nov. 2. Girls at noon, boys at 2 p.m.

WIAA DIV. 3 SOUTH SHORE CROSS COUNTRY SECTIONAL

Girls

1. Chequamegon, 49

2. Prentice-Rib Lake, 79

3. Unity, 97

4. Phillips, 102

5. Grantsburg, 137

6. Ladysmith, 139

7. Washburn, 178

8. Solon Springs-Northwood, 179

9. Hurley, 196

10. Webster, 241

11. Frederic-Luck, 257

Chequamegon and Prentice-Rib Lake are team qualifiers for state.

Top 3: Claudia Lasiowski, Chequamegon, 20:36.8; 2. Sofia Borchers, Washburn, 21:00.3; 3. Serena Moore, P-RL, 21:11.1.

Other state individual qualifiers: 4. Brittany Clark, Shell Lake, 21:38; 5. Kylee Becker, Ladysmith, 21:43.1; 6. Ann Boland, Unity, 21:44.6; 7. Ayla Meyer, Grantsburg, 21:52.9.

Boys

1. Unity, 73

2. Chequamegon, 120

3. Grantsburg, 128

4. Ladysmith, 129

5. Phillips, 133

6. Prentice-Rib Lake, 133

7. Solon Springs-Northwood, 152

8. Birchwood, 201

9. Washburn, 218

10. Butternut, 252

11. Hurley, 254

12. Shell Lake, 285

13. Drummond, 287

14. Webster, 368

Unity and Chequamegon are team qualifiers for state.

Top 6 (includes individual state qualifiers): 1. Matthew Marcinske, Birchwood, 16:34.2; 2. Owen Dickenson, Solon-NW, 17:03.8; 3. Sam Borchers, Washburn, 17:22.8; 4. Will Gerber, Grantsburg, 17:27.1; 5. Cullen Feist, Unity, 18:11.9; 6. Kees Hoogland, Phillips, 18:16.3.

P-RL’s Peyton Enders, 7th, 18:24.6 to fall one spot shy of qualifying.

Next: WIAA Div. 3 state meet at The Ridges, Wisconsin Rapids, Nov. 2. Girls race at 1:20 p.m.

WIAA DIV. 3 BOYCEVILLE CROSS COUNTRY SECTIONAL

Boys

1. Clear Lake, 56

2. McDonell Central, 61

3. Spring Valley, 123

4. E.C. Regis, 127

5. Boyceville, 159

6. Glenwood City, 164

7. Augusta, 168

8. Cameron, 196

9. St. Croix Falls, 211

10. E.C. Immanuel Lutheran, 222

11. Fall Creek, 272

12. Colfax, 298

13. Lake Holcombe-Cornell, 329

14. Cadott, 338

15. Thorp-Gilman, 404

16. Stanley-Boyd, 488

Sam Syryczuk leads Thorp-Gilman, 53rd, 19:29.4.

Clear Lake and McDonell Central are team qualifiers for state.

Top 9 (includes state individual qualifiers): 1. Dan Anderson, McDonell, 16:56.2; 2. Trevor Lamirande, St. Croix Falls, 17:14.2; 3. Andrew Schiltz, Regis, 17:20.7; 4. Adam Loenser, Clear Lake, 17:34.1; 5. Josh Halverson, Cameron, 17:34.7; 6. Joe Thaler, McDonell, 17:42.1; 7. Charlie Maier, Spring Valley, 17:45.8; 8. John Pearson, Clear Lake, 17:47.4; 9. Matt Thoms, Spring Valley, 17:51.7.

Girls

1. Glenwood City, 42

2. Cameron, 97

3. Colfax, 129

4. Fall Creek, 133

5. Chetek-Weyerhaueser, 139

6. Augusta, 167

7. Spring Valley, 188

8. E.C. Regis, 194

9. McDonell Central, 199

10. Boyceville, 260

11. Prairie Farm, 270

12. Clear Lake, 286

13. St. Croix Falls, 289

14. Cadott, 351

Thorp-Gilman, incomplete. Team led by Kate Schraufnagel, 71st, 25:32.6.

Glenwood City and Cameron are team qualifiers for state.

Individual state qualifiers: 1. Molly Heidorn, Colfax, 19:51; 2. Jenna Anders, Fall Creek, 19:51.2; 3. Lana Blumer, Chetek-Wey., 19:59; 4. Natalie Poppe, Chetek-Wey., 20:09.8; 7. Natalie Kreier, Clear Lake, 20:51.2.

WIAA DIV. 3 BOYS SOCCER REGIONAL FINAL

#3 Fox Valley Lutheran 4, #2 Medford 4 (2 OTs)

FVL wins shootout 4-1.

Medford season ends at 11-6-4.

WIAA DIV. 4 VOLLEYBALL REGIONAL FINAL

#1 Clear Lake defeated #4 Gilman 25-14, 25-22, 22-25, 25-7

Gilman ends season at 23-8.